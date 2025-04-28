Shedeur Sanders Reveals First Thoughts About Browns Offense
The Cleveland Browns may have their quarterback of the future, as they landed Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft over the weekend.
It was definitely a strange draft for Sanders, who figured to be a first-round pick but slid all the way to Day 3. Nevertheless, he is a member of the Browns now, and he will be getting to work with Cleveland in minicamp fairly soon.
When asked about the Browns' offense, Sanders couldn't contain his excitement.
“I would say the system, the offense, I would say the receivers, the running backs. I would say the O line. It’s really I want to be able to get in there and meet all these different personalities," Sanders said, via Irie Harris of Cleveland.com
Sanders added that fellow quarterback Kenny Pickett reached out to greet him, which is definitely a classy move on Pickett's part considering the two signal-callers will surely be fighting for the starting job heading into 2025.
Obviously, the Browns' offense is a work in progress. They completely revamped their backfield, selecting two running backs in the draft. Their receiving corps is very thin behind Jerry Jeudy, and their offensive line is coming off of a rather rough 2024 campaign in which much of the unit was ravaged by injuries.
Things are certainly not going to be repaired overnight in Cleveland, but the Browns are definitely headed in the right direction now that they have Sanders in tow.
It's going to be a fun spring and summer in Cleveland.
