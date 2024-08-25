Star Cleveland Browns Receiver Leads NFL In Major Statistic
Upon his arrival in Cleveland in 2022, Amari Cooper instantly established himself as the No. 1 wide receiver on the Browns.
The veteran NFL wide receiver might sometimes get overlooked when it comes to evaluating the top wide receivers in the league, yet he does happen to lead the NFL in one major receiving statistic.
The 33rd Team posted a graphic on social media of the percentage of catches that result in a first down or a touchdown. In order to be included in these results, each player needed a minimum of 100 catches combined between the last two seasons. Cooper actually managed to lead the league at 74 percent of his receptions moving the chains or resulting in a touchdown.
Just behind the star receiver for the Browns, Miami's Jaylen Waddle comes in at No. 2 and San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk is No. 3.
Two other AFC North wide receivers do rank in the top 12, including Pittsburgh's George Pickens (No. 4) and Cincinnati's Tee Higgins (No. 6).
There are certainly other receivers who get more receptions each year than Cooper, but what this truly shows is that Cooper's receptions are usually high-impact plays. When the football touches his hands, the Browns will be picking up chunk yardage.
Despite two quality seasons for Cooper, he has not had a full season with Deshaun Watson as his quarterback. If Watson can remain healthy this year and return to old form, Cooper's usage may even increase.
If Cooper can have a career-best type of season with Watson as his quarterback this year, then the Browns offense could be in good shape. Hopefully Cooper can continue to move the chains at a high rate.