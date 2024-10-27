WATCH: Browns' Myles Garrett Shows Up in Epic Halloween Costume
Myles Garrett may be mostly known for dominating opposing quarterbacks on the field for the Cleveland Browns. However, he's going viral today for what he wore to today's game against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.
Heading into a must-win game, Garrett walked into the stadium wearing an epic Halloween costume.
As shared in a video by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Garrett showed up to the game dressed as "The Terminator."
Take a look at the video for yourself and enjoy an awesome Halloween costume featuring Garrett:
Over the last week, Garrett has been mentioned in a ton of trade rumors. It was reported by Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer that teams could come calling about the superstar pass-rusher.
Since that report, Garrett has come out and quieted down the rumors. He boldly stated that he will be continuing to play for the Browns moving forward.
So far this season, Garrett has been dealing with multiple nagging injury issues. He has been able to play in all seen games for Cleveland. He has racked up 17 tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. However, he has looked a bit hampered by the injuries.
At 28 years old, Garrett is one of the best pass-rushers that the NFL has ever seen. Seeing him play anywhere other than with the Browns would be strange and fans would be very angry.
Looking closer at today's game, Cleveland has to find a way to pick up a win. If they don't, it seems very likely that more trades would follow soon. Dropping to 1-7 on the year would basically end the season.
It has been a rough year for Browns fans and the team. At least fans can still enjoy watching Garrett play and now they can enjoy watching him reveal epic Halloween costumes.
Hopefully, Garrett will be able to stay in character during the game and be a "terminator" against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense.