WATCH: The Browns Rookies Made A Visit To The Pro Football Hall Of Fame
One of the bonuses of playing football in Cleveland is that the Pro Football Hall of Fame is just a quick trip down I-77 in Canton.
The Browns recently took full advantage of the close proximity of the history filled NFL shrine. A video shared on social media by the Pro Football Hall Of Fame showed the Browns rookies stopping by for a visit.
One shot shows players admiring the jersey of Browns legend Joe Thomas. Another features second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. sporting football pads from a bygone era.
It's not the first time Cleveland has treated their rookies to a trip to the Hall of Fame. In fact, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it an annual tradition. Stefanski believes the trip is critical in teaching their newest players about the rich history of the organization and professional football.
“Such an amazing venue with the history of football in our backyard,” coach Kevin Stefanski told Scott Petrak of the experience back in 2022. “Really trying to take advantage of really every one of these minutes to remind ourselves of just everything that has come before us with the NFL and our storied franchise.”
