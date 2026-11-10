2 Late Moves the Cleveland Browns Could Make at the Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns are headed into the back half of the 2026 campaign with a 5-4 overall record.

Fortunately, even though things have been bumpy over the last couple of weeks, the top spot in the AFC North is still well within reach.

In order to round out the roster nicely, all while addressing a few areas of the team that need a bit of a boost, the front office should at least make a couple of moves at the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline, which hits at 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Here are two late moves the Browns could make:

1. DE Arnold Ebiketie - Philadelphia Eagles

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) lines up in the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ebiketie was initially signed by the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason, joining them from the Atlanta Falcons.

The 27-year-old is a former second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, having already posted 16.5 sacks across the last five seasons. He has also totaled 154 tackles, 43 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for a loss and six pass deflections, giving his team a good balance of help in both the passing and rushing attacks.

This season, he has played in all nine games, but failed to record a sack, all while posting just two quarterback hits and zero tackles for a loss. He has also not deflected a pass.

Looking for a change of scenario, the Eagles sent him to the Cincinnati Bengals for a sixth-round pick. However, the deal would end up failing to go through after the Bengals realized they would lose a pick.

Sources: The #Eagles aren't done, trading edge Arnold Ebiketie to the #Bengals in exchange for 2027 6th round pick. pic.twitter.com/8EYzDf6px6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2026

Now, though, the Browns can swoop in and make a move for Ebiketie.

In need of better depth at the edge rusher position, the Browns sending a fifth- or sixth-rounder to the Eagles seems like a no-brainer, especially now that the value for him is public knowledge.

If the front office is serious about competing, Ebiketie should be on the list of targets at the deadline.

2. DE Khalil Mack - Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Ebiketie has already been dealt and then brought back to the team, Kahlil Mack hasn't been that deep in trade talks just yet. Well, at least to the public's knowledge.

Mack ending up in a trade is reportedly being explored by the Chargers, even if the price remains relatively high.

After all, the nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro is one of the game's best edge rushers, even at age 35.

From the age of 30 on, he has maintained consistency on the gridiron, posting a total of 76 starts in 77 games, 236 combined tackles, 73 quarterback hits, 56 tackles for a loss, 45.5 sacks and 21 total pass deflections. He has also forced four fumbles and recovered 13.

Cleveland already has a really young defensive line, including anchors Mason Graham and Jared Verse, so adding a veteran presence like Mack would be huge.

Not only would he help the team with his productivity on the field, but also help bring the locker room around in different learning ways.

If the Browns were really interested in making the playoffs this season and getting to the top of the division standings, they should be on the phone with Los Angeles, at least to hear what his value is at the moment.