The Cleveland Browns exited the 2026 NFL Draft, and almost immediately, the praise started to come in.

Not only did the Browns' front office attack every offseason need the organization was facing, but it also seemingly grabbed the best player off the board at the same time. Not having to balance one or the other, but instead ending up in the right spot at the right time, gave the team arguably the best draft of anyone.

And through the first 10 games of the 2026 season, many of the players selected have shone brightly.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, the Pro Football Network announced its current highest-graded NFL offensive rookies this season, with four Browns first-years making the list.

Ranking third, offensive guard Austin Barber (77.5), who wasn't even a starter until injuries thrust him into the spotlight, took the top spot for the Browns. Following him at the No. 6 spot in the rankings, wideout Denzel Boston (75.0) was slotted in, with offensive tackle Spencer Fano (74.9) just a spot behind at No. 7. The final spot on the list, the No. 10 ranking, was given to wideout KC Concepcion (73.8).

📊 The highest-graded NFL offensive rookies this season, per PFN’s Impact metrics:



1. OG Vega Ioane, BAL (79.2)

2. RB Emmett Johnson, KC (77.6)

3. OG Austin Barber, CLE (77.5)

4. WR Caleb Douglas, MIA (76.4)

5. OT Kahlil Benson, KC (76.3)

6. WR Denzel Boston, CLE (75.0)

7. OT… pic.twitter.com/9dbDmZEumR — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 19, 2026

Such praise for Cleveland's rookies should come as no surprise, especially as both the stats and film show just how impactful they have been every game day.

The Wideouts

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) makes a catch while defended by New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson wouldn't have likely had the comeback season he has had so far without Boston and Concepcion.

The two have combined for a whopping 981 yards across 10 games, with Boston leading the way with 523 yards. Concepcion isn't too far behind, though, recording 458 yards.

Their two totals are ahead of every other wideout selected in the 2026 draft. The next closest to both Boston and Concepción is the Tennessee Titans' Carnell Tate with 413, while Caleb Douglas of the Miami Dolphins and Malachi Fields of the New York Giants sit below 400.

Rookie receiving leaders heading into Week 11:



1. Denzel Boston, Browns - 523

2. KC Concepcion, Browns - 458

3. Carnell Tate, Titans - 413

4. Caleb Douglas, Dolphins - 367

5. Malachi Fields, Giants - 350



Can one or both of the Browns rookies eclipse 1,000 yards in their rookie… pic.twitter.com/JdILfr26aX — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) November 19, 2026

Both Concepcion and Boston will likely be in the running for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award as the race heats up in the coming weeks. However, unless someone else really starts to stand out and puts together one of the best rookie stretches in recent memory, it seems like the two will just be competing against each other.

The Big Men Up Front

May 8, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tackle Austin Barber (58) and offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Cleveland's flashy wideouts continue to steal the spotlight, the big men up front, Barber and Fano, continue to protect Watson so that he can find them down the field.

The two get a good bit of praise within Cleveland, but certainly deserve more on the national end.

Barber jumped headfirst into the starting spot at right guard with a back injury sustained by Teven Jenkins early in the year. He has impressed, even though he wasn't expected to have such a role in his first year with the team.

Fano, on the other hand, had high expectations after being drafted in the top 10. Fortunately, while he has had to go through plenty of growing pains after shifting positions, he has been consistent enough to maintain the starting spot and still be looked at as a long-term piece of Cleveland's future.

Heading out of the first 10 games of their careers, Barber ranks as the 28th best guard in the league out of 77 eligible, while Fano is a bit further ahead on the offensive tackle side, ranking 16th out of 72. Both rankings are according to Pro Football Focus.

Back in action in two weeks, the rookies will have a chance to catch their breath during the bye week, with hopes of putting together a strong push down the back half of the season. Sitting 6-4, the Browns have plenty of room to chase the No. 1 spot in the AFC North and make the playoffs.

The Browns next hit the field on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 8:20 p.m. EST against the Fernando Mendoza-led Las Vegas Raiders. The two sides will clash in Cleveland at Huntington Bank Field.