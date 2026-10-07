Browns Hit With Brutal Injury News as 3 Defensive Linemen Miss Practice

The Cleveland Browns are trying to get healthy.

And unfortunately, it seems like week by week, more bodies continue to be added to the injury report.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, the Browns' Week 5 injury report was released with a few days to go until the team travels to New York for an outing against the Jets. While there were many expected players on the injury report, including defensive tackle Mason Graham, others appeared on it that raised some eyebrows.

Here are the standouts from the most recent injury report from the Browns:

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates with defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Linemen Derek Barnett & Mike Hall Jr.

The Browns' 27-24 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Oct. 1, a good ol' fashioned TNF rivalry matchup, was hard-fought. Countless members of the defensive unit were banged up throughout the contest, with many of their injuries carrying into this week.

Hall Jr. went down after Graham did, suffering a lower-body injury that would eventually be classified as a right-ankle injury.

He sustained the injury in the first half, being blocked by a member of the Steelers' offensive line into teammate Jared Verse. With how the night was going, it was a miracle Verse didn't get rolled up on and injured.

Hall Jr. has not practiced since the injury, taking time to get himself back up to full health.

Alongside Hall Jr., Cleveland obviously was without Graham, who is currently working to get back up to speed from an MCL and ankle sprain in his left leg. He's not the other unexpected standout on the injury report; edge rusher Derek Barnett is.

He is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury as well.

All three did not practice Wednesday.

The Browns' depth at the position is already incredibly weak, and having three linemen out is going to be taxing for the rest of the squad.

The Offensive Side of the Ball

The Browns have been lucky to have most of the offense healthy this season, minus the offensive line.

Once again, Elgton Jenkins and Teven Jenkins have ended up on the injury report. Elgton Jenkins, who was dealing with a concussion, is back and practicing, though, just a week after missing the Steelers game due to a concussion. Teven Jenkins, on the other hand, has missed the entire regular season due to a back injury.

He has still not returned and did not practice Wednesday.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is still on the injured list and is cleared to return; however, a roster spot has not been cleared just yet. He did participate in practice, while wideout Tylan Wallace did not due to a knee injury. He is in a difficult spot, especially since he is not really a must-have on the roster, as the front office continues to shuffle around the practice squad with more wideouts and special teamers.

Those Limited

Lastly, Cleveland's injury report featured two players who were limited.

Safety Grant Delpit, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury since practically the beginning of the season, was limited in practice, and defensive tackle Kai Davis was as well. He was in the same boat as Gabriel, having just been activated from the injured list.

Davis will have to get a roster spot cleared for him before he can play, but Delpit should be good to go by Sunday.

The Browns and Jets collide from MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 11, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. EST.