What Sunday's Panthers Game Revealed About the Browns' Biggest 2026 Question

The Cleveland Browns are synonymous with bad quarterback play. The narrative was no different heading into the 2026 regular season. The Browns named Deshaun Watson the starting quarterback as they insisted that he gave them the best chance to win, raising the question, “based on what?”. Skepticism was high and all the doubters were proved right after the Week 1 blowout in Jacksonville.

The question shifted to “when will Watson get benched?”. He came out in the second week and outplayed Baker Mayfield, completing an underdog win with a fourth-quarter touchdown. The question then molded itself into “can he do this two weeks in a row?”.

For much of the game against the Carolina Panthers, Watson struggled to move the ball. The offense did not record a first down in the third quarter and the defense was starting to look tired. The Panthers took the lead and the recycled discussion of benching Watson would seemingly be the next week’s focus. Then Watson answered the call in a big way.

He used his legs for a crucial chunk play to ignite the offense. He took a hard hit and an illegal hand to the face on what would have been an interception. The penalty forced him to sit for a play, giving way to the popular Shedeur Sanders. Watson came back in after the two-minute warning and hushed disappointed Sanders’ fans by eluding pressure and throwing a perfect game-winning touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr.

The following, all important, two-point conversion throw was on time as well, pushing the lead to three points. The Browns improved to 2-1 and the stadium was rocking after Watson’s heroics. Along with the incredible defensive performance, Watson did just enough to lead the Browns to a victory. After all the doubt, the eye rolling, and the headache, Watson has written his answer in pen that he does indeed give the Browns the best chance to win.

The back-to-back wins have changed what the 2026 season can be for the Browns. Instead of the Browns punting the season until next year, they can now focus on winning. No matter how ugly the offense looked yesterday, Watson made enough plays to prove that he can win.

With more time and comfortability with a new offensive line and new coaching staff, Watson can improve with every start. The NFL season is long and a lot can change after the first three games, but for the first time since training camp started, the Browns do not have to answer the biggest question at quarterback.