Deshaun Watson Steals the Spotlight, But This Browns Player Deserves More Credit

The Cleveland Browns took down the Houston Texans at home in week 10.

For Cleveland, Deshaun Watson stepped up and had a huge game once again. However, there is another player who is constantly making an impact that isn't getting the credit he deserves.

Harold Fannin Jr. finished Sunday's game with 7 catches for 91 yards.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) defends during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats

So far in this season, Harold Fannin Jr. has 37 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns.

This stat line comes after a slow start to the season, and multiple weeks with one catch for less than 10 yards.

Despite this, Fannin is second on the team in receiving yards, only behind rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston.

If he continues at his current rate, along with the unknown injury status of Boston, Fannin could definitely turn into the first option out of all the pass catches and potentially finish the year with over 1,000 yards.

But in the past few weeks, his production has ramped up significantly, and some of the plays he's made have changed the game.

Harold Fannin Jr. down to the 5!



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Recent Strides

Looking at the last three games, Fannin has really increased his production with the Browns.

It all starts with his career day against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In that contest, Fannin recorded his most catches in a single game with 10, and also his most receiving yards with 154.

Last week against New Orleans, Shedeur Sanders struggled to get him the ball. However, we all remember what happened when he finally did see an opportunity in overtime, taking a five-yard pass to the house and earning the "Angry Run" title.

Then, once again on Sunday, Fannin proved to be a big part of this Browns offense. Not only did he post another great stat line, but he also made another big play late in the game to set the Browns up for victory.

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) breaks a tackle by New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and runs for a 39-yard touchdown during overtime at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Future

While some say Fannin needs to learn how to block and further develop his game, others are already calling him one of the best tight ends in the entire NFL.

Let's be honest, if Fannin keeps up his production and starts having these great games more consistently, who's to say he can't achieve that top title and be looked at as the next Travis Kelce or George Kittle?

Clearly, the skill set, playmaking ability, and stardom are already there. It really is up to the Browns and Todd Monken to utilize him more in passing plays.

Regardless, the future is bright for the young tight end.

No matter what happens, he deserves more credit for the Browns success in 2026.