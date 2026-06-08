3 Positives for Browns Following Blockbuster Myles Garrett Trade

A week has passed since the news broke that Myles Garrett was being traded by the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams. The initial shock has thus faded away and fans can begin to analyze the move with more nuance.

That also includes seeking out some positives.

Losing Garrett is not some major positive for the Browns. He is a superstar and his absence will be notable in 2026. However, it did appear that such a move was inevitable given his desire to chase a Super Bowl. He said as much himself back in the 2025 offseason.

So if a trade was necessary, the deal that got done was ended up with some positive takeaways.

1. More draft capital to rebuild the roster

The Browns have seemingly been rebuilding since 1999. Yet the past several drafts have brought in some promising talent and Andrew Berry was able to add another 2027 first-round pick in this trade. The pick will likely fall at the end of the first round, but could be bundled to trade up for a quarterback in the loaded 2027 class.

There are fans who may be upset the team didn't get a handful of first-round picks. That leads into the next positive.

2. The addition of Jared Verse

If Garrett had to be moved, getting Jared Verse as part of the deal was a best-case scenario. He is still only 25 years old and has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons in the NFL. Verse is still ascending and should realistically only get better with each passing year.

He also showed up motivated and ready to work, which was evident by his initial comments upon arriving in town.

striving to the best each and every day pic.twitter.com/3xKGp9AfXj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 3, 2026

The Browns did not directly replace the talent of Garrett, but they did at least add an elite player who will help fill the void. Best of all, he appears to be motivated as well.

3. The leadership question

Garrett's leadership, or lack thereof, was a constant narrative during his time in Cleveland. He never seemed to seize the mantle as a vocal leader, and that included not showing up to offseason workouts.

The Browns are desperate for leadership and this move opens the door for a new player, perhaps Verse, to be the best player on defense and become a true vocal leader. That is the next best thing as the Browns wait to find a quarterback who can be the eventual face of the franchise.