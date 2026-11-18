The Cleveland Browns have a nice break from playing on Sundays.

But in the meantime, that leaves plenty of opportunities for the media to poke and pry.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was asked by media on whether he would return to the Browns or not following the 2026 campaign. The 31-year-old is in the final year of his $230 million contract.

"That’s up to my agent. That’s all David Mulugheta," Watson said with a laugh. "I don't even worry about that...my future, no matter what that holds, is all in God's hands...

“...Ultimately, it’s up to the front office. It’s up to Jimmy and Dee. It’s up to AB. It’s up to Coach Monken and the city. All I can do is continue to play good football, win games, and then let them kind of figure out what they want to do for the future.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson was asked when he thinks is the appropriate time to discuss his future in Cleveland.



Watson: “That’s up to my agent. That’s all David Mulugheta.” pic.twitter.com/iKDpjNJ3T9 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 18, 2026

This offseason, he is expected to command a deal anywhere from $ 18 to $ 25 million across two to three years, based on where the quarterback market is currently at, according to Spotrac. The Browns, who have already given Watson quite a bit of money over the last few years, are likely going to mull over the decision into the offseason.

But he has played well this season, and if he leads the Browns to the playoffs, it is going to be hard to deny a return to Cleveland in 2027.

After all, it finally seems like he is coming around as well.

Across nine starts this season, he has 2,118 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions through the air, with three straight 300-yard passing games, all while flashing more capabilities in the rushing attack. He has tucked the ball 59 times this year, rushing for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

Earlier in the season, head coach Todd Monken stressed that the coaching staff was working to make Watson more comfortable with his legs this season. Well, it seems that whatever they did behind the scenes worked, as many times he has finished as the Browns' leading rusher in a game.

Watson went on to credit Monken for his ability to grow and find success this season, which also makes his exit from Cleveland less likely, at least on his end, if he has a say.

"I think the big thing is he took the time to get to know me," Watson said. "He took time to really understand the situation, instead of just writing stories and taking what the media is saying about me when they don't really know. I think, being able to sit down and talk and see the bigger picture... he understands, of course, I am not broken.

"I had a lot of personal things going on; I had a lot of injuries going on... and I think anybody that has dealt with what I have had to deal with is going to struggle and have some ups and downs, too... you learn from it. You grow from it... he believed in me."

During camp and the preseason it didn’t look good for Deshaun Watson, but he credits head coach Todd Monken’s people skills for helping him get on track #Browns pic.twitter.com/CBnBR1E02o — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 18, 2026

It will be intriguing to see the type of contract he demands, especially if he finishes the year at the pace he is currently holding. The Browns have second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders chomping at the bit, and if Watson leaves, it would become his show on a much cheaper deal.

But winning does matter, and Watson is leading the Browns to many.

The Browns and Watson return to the gridiron on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 8:20 p.m. EST for a primetime game against the Las Vegas Raiders.