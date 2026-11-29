The Cleveland Browns have an important matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 12.

As of Sunday morning, the Browns are still awaiting word on Denzel Boston’s availability for this contest but are otherwise all set for their old-school AFC battle with the Raiders.

However, Saturday’s news of a roster move did provide clarity on one returning player, while another unfortunately sees his time in Cleveland come to an end. With Raheim Sanders set to return from injury, Jaleel McLaughlin has been waived.

#Browns Saturday moves:

- activated RB Raheim Sanders (hip) from injured reserve. Sanders will have no injury designation for Sunday’s game. -waived RB Jaleel McLaughlin.

-elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and TE Carsen Ryan from the practice squad — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 28, 2026

Even though McLaughlin didn’t have many highlights plays since joining the Browns earlier this season, he is a productive running back worthy of a roster spot. Apparently, the Browns value Sanders as their third string back behind Dylan Sampson.

With McLaughlin set to hit waivers and Sanders ready to return as their bruiser power back, here’s what that could mean for the Browns offense moving forward:

Sanders provides stable depth in the backfield in a season full of injuries and inconsistencies

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders (23) carries the ball defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Akayleb Evans (29) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was no secret that Sanders was dealing with nagging injuries since the early part of this regular season, which resulted in the Browns signing McLaughlin to take on his workload. Overall, McLaughlin was far more productive on the field than Sanders.

The injury to second-string running back Dylan Sampson forced the Browns' hand in a few ways, as they also had to sign Audric Estime a few weeks back to take on some of the work. Funny enough, both Estime and McLaughlin outproduced Sanders.

What makes Sanders so appealing, however, is his strength and power in short-yardage situations, especially with his skillset differing from both Quinshon Judkins’ and Sampson’s.

Sanders is also the much younger option over McLaughlin and Estime, and knowing the theme of a youth movement on this Browns roster, it’s no surprise they kept faith in Sanders following his hip injury.

In a season plagued with injuries, Sanders has only played in five games, with his last being against the New York Jets at the beginning of October. That already seems like forever ago, but he really hadn’t been leaned on in that time due to Cleveland’s run game woes.

Since then, the Browns have begun to figure out their run game both up front and with their running backs. Even with their offense continuing to start games slower than they would like, their mix of run and pass plays with Deshaun Watson at the helm is working well.

It’s unlikely Sanders will see a significant boost in production or playing time with him returning from injury, but that’s not a guarantee. The colder weather ahead could impact Cleveland’s game plans, so Sanders may see a slight uptick in carries.

Sanders will return to his normal role in Cleveland’s backfield as their third-string running back. The Browns will look to continue their push for the playoffs as they host the Las Vegas Raiders at Huntington Bank Field for Sunday Night Football tonight at 8:00 p.m.