How the Browns Run Game Can Find New Life Following Injury Bug 

Last Sunday, the Browns won their fifth game of the season over the Titans, something they did not accomplish until Week 18 of last season. Led by Deshaun Watson, who passed for over 300 yards for the first time in his Cleveland career, the Browns offense was firing on all cylinders.

In the pass game, it was rookie KC Concepcion who led the team with 129 receiving yards, Harold Fannin Jr. rumbled his way past 90 yards, and Dylan Sampson contributed nicely also. Those 300+ passing yards should not overshadow the best game that Cleveland has had rushing the ball all season, though.

With Quinshon Judkins and Sampson both back and healthy in the backfield, it completely changes the Cleveland offense.

Sampson missed the past five weeks with a knee injury he suffered in Week 1 vs. Jacksonville, but came back and contributed very nicely in his nine touches. He totaled 77 yards (45 rushing, 32 receiving) and was using his speed to get outside on runs and swing passes to glide upfield. To see Sampson on the field gives defenses a whole other piece of the offense to worry about with the young receivers and bowling ball of a tight end.

Judkins has been nagged with injuries throughout the season but came back healthier than ever on Sunday. He rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, but the best indicator he’s healthy was that he hit 21.01 miles per hour on a run, the fastest he's run all season. Those 96 yards were the second-highest mark Judkins has hit in a game in his young Cleveland career, and the retooled offensive line gave him a great chance on each play.

For reference, last season the Browns had the lowest rushing yards before contact per carry in the league at 0.59, as Cleveland backs were getting contacted almost immediately at the line. The team was also among the highest in the league in rushing yards after contact, which gives more credit to Judkins breaking tackles and fighting for extra yards.

In Week 7, though, those numbers were flipped, as Cleveland led the league in rushing yards per play with 6.3 and got 2.43 yards before being contacted by a Tennessee defender, the sixth-highest mark by a team in the week.

Cleveland got some big pops running behind the left side of that line, led by Spencer Fano, Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, and Blake Whiteheart. With that o-line finding its footing and two healthy great options at back, the run game for the Browns could be turning a corner that will provide great balance to this offense.