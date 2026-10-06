Over the 2026 offseason, the Cleveland Browns made a couple of big moves.

From firing their head coach, to trading away one of if not the best players in franchise history, to arguably winning the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns were busy during the time off.

Now that we are into the season, one man has been flying under the radar in regard to the credit given for the team's hot start.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales shakes hands with Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken after the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On January 28th, 2026, Todd Monken was named the Browns' new head coach.

In his first NFL head-coaching gig, he has led the Browns on and off the field to a 3-1 start while overcoming some incredible feats.

Here are some ways coach Monken has changed the Browns.

The Browns are the only team in NFL history to have:



fewer TDs

fewer made FGs

fewer rushing yards

fewer net passing yards

more turnovers

more penalties



...than their opponents through 4 games of a season and yet still have a winning record. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 2, 2026

The Browns don't just give up anymore

No matter of what has happened in the first four games, Monken has kept his guys energized and active in the game.

In years past, former head coach Kevin Stefanski had many times when it was clear to see the team giving up on him.

So far this season, the Browns faced tough defensive drives from the Panthers, where Carolina took the lead late in the game. The Browns didn't quit though, and came back to win.

In the most recent game against the Steelers, Cleveland scored 21 of their 27 points in the second quarter. In the second half, an old Browns team would've quit by the end of the third quarter after scoring zero points and constantly getting stopped.

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) dives for a pass as cornerback Tre Avery (11) defends during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Players are bought in

Before coming back to Cleveland, Monken spent a few years in Baltimore as the Ravens' offensive coordinator.

After leaving the Browns' AFC North rival, some players like Tylan Wallace decided to also leave the team and follow "Coach Monk" to Cleveland.

Over the months since coach Monken took over the job, many players have commented on how different the vibe in the locker room is with Monken compared to Stefanski last season.

Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken works with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second day of training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A new standard on Offense

While the Browns did put a lot of work into the offense this offseason, there is ultimately one fact that stands out.

The Browns only scored 20 or more points in six games last season.

So far in 2026, the Browns have not only scored over 20 in three out of four games, but the team average for points per game currently sits at 20.3

Diving deeper, there is one final factor that has been the biggest win of Monken's tenure so far.

Coach Todd Monken watches quarterbacks practice, including Deshaun Watson, at the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Monken has saved Watson's career

2026 is the final contract year for Deshaun Watson as a Cleveland Brown.

Coming into the season, many fans and analysts argued Watson would not last more than two games, and could potentially even be traded from the team.

Despite a bad showing in week one, Watson not only looks his best he has ever looked since the trade back in 2022, but he has led the Browns on three straight game-winning drives.

With Monken leading the charge, Watson and the Browns can continue to win games.