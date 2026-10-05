These 3 Trades Could Set Browns Up For Deep Playoff Run This Season

The Cleveland Browns are atop the AFC North standings.

Sitting with a 3-1 record through the 2026 season's first four games, the Browns look like a well-rounded, high-upside young team.

However, while there are plenty of talented pieces already on the roster, there are still moves the front office could make to polish this team as the year continues to tick on.

Here are three moves the Browns could make to round out the roster ahead of the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline:

1. Trading For: Arizona Cardinals - WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is lifted in the air. By his teammates after scoring the first touchdown of the game, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marvin Harrison Jr's time in Arizona should come to a close at some point this season.

Stuck behind a loaded offense headlined by tight end Trey McBride, who already has 46 targets, 242 yards and two touchdowns to begin the year, Harrison Jr.'s future as a Cardinal has a dark cloud over it. In comparison, he has just 13 targets, 85 yards and one touchdown.

In 2024 and 2025, he combined for 1,493 and 12 scores. His best season, by far, was his rookie campaign. However, it seems like he may not be able to replicate such efforts unless he joins a new squad.

And the Browns could be that destination.

If the Browns' front office decides to move on from wideout Jerry Jeudy, they could make a move for Harrison Jr.

Bringing the 6-foot-3, 220-pound, 24-year-old back to the Buckeye State could be a perfect way to save his career. Marrison Jr. would also get a chance to work with a young offense, with wideouts Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion balancing out his game.

The Browns are also building up a strong future, and adding Harrison Jr. to that now could make him a staple for years to come.

2. Trading For: Washington Commanders - DT Daron Payne

Jul 29, 2026; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) works on a blocking sled on day one of training camp at BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commanders aren't in a good position.

After losing starting quarterback Jayden Daniels to an injury early in the season, the team sits at a measly 1-3 record. They've only scored 88 points and have given up 122.

Payne, a one-time Pro Bowler, hasn't been able to generate much productivity in the backfield to begin the year, especially with such a lackluster defense around him. He has eight tackles, zero for a loss, three quarterback hits and 12 pressures.

As long as he keeps up the pressure, eventually the numbers will grow.

But doing so in Washington is going to be difficult.

With the Browns looking to establish a No. 2 next to Mason Graham, and potentially take his spot for the next few weeks due to an injury suffered in the Thursday night victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Payne fits the mold.

The 29-year-old is searching for a long-term extension, and Cleveland could be the team to offer him one to be a staple on an already strong defense moving forward.

If the Commanders do make some moves to reset at the deadline, dealing Payne to Cleveland for a few picks could end up on their plate.

3. Trading Away: WR Jerry Jeudy

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, center, participates in drills during the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, June 10, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even if the Browns don't bring in a body to fill his void, Jeudy is likely on his way out by the time the deadline hits.

The front office has shown that they have younger, more impressionable wideouts, with rookies JC Concepcion and Denzel Boston already taking a good chunk of targets offensively. Even outside of those two, tight end Harold Fannin Jr., the entire running back room and even Isaiah Bond have seen increased opportunities through the first four weeks.

And Jeudy sits with just eight targets, five catches and 62 yards.

At 27 years old, he has plenty of time to continue growing, but it seems that he doesn't fit the Browns' future plans. The rookies and second-years have taken his opportunities.

In order to get the most out of the Browns this season, and give a bigger workload to guys the team are trying to develop, trading away Jeudy gives the Browns the best opportunity to move forward.

He may not be worth too much, especially now, but freeing up his cap hit will also help big-time.