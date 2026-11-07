Browns Just Made A Batch of Roster Moves and One Position Group Deserves More Attention

As the Cleveland Browns (5-3) gear up for a Week 9 road trip to face the New Orleans Saints (2-5) on Sunday, the team completed a number of roster moves over the past few days.

Among these transactions, one specific position group stands out.

During the week, the Browns signed guard Austin Blaske and tackle Xavier Truss to the practice squad, while also releasing tackle Andrew Coker and guard Vershon Lee from said practice squad.

While these moves don’t affect the active roster, they do come at a point where Cleveland leads the league in sacks allowed by a large margin. The Browns, coming off their second eight-sack game of the season, have now reached 33 allowed sacks for the campaign, with seven other teams tied for second place at a very distant 23 sacks allowed.

And Cleveland hasn't been able to establish the running game, either.

What do the recent offensive line signings mean for the Browns?

Most probably, that the team isn’t quite comfortable with the low end of the depth chart, either.

As the team is still waiting to see its starting five gel into a cohesive and well-oiled unit, Cleveland is shuffling some of the players on the practice squad just in case. And even if that doesn’t mean that Blaske or Truss will get some playing time soon, it could point to some changes on the horizon for the unit as a whole.

As things stand now, right tackle Tytus Howard and left guard Zion Johnson have been frequently singled out as the weakest link on a line that includes two rookies. Veteran Teven Jenkins, projected as a starter before the season began, hasn’t played a snap all season long and is currently on IR. Backups Dawand Jones at tackle, KT Leveston at guard and/or rookie Parker Brailsford at center could be close to getting a shot in the lineup.

If so, the depth behind any promotion to the first-team unit could get a makeover as well, and that’s where Blaske and Truss could find a way toward the 53-man roster.

Trading Howard or Johnson away after just half a season on the team doesn’t make much sense because of the heavy dead cap hits the Browns would incur for next year. But giving guys like Jones or Leveston a chance to see if they can gel with the rest of the unit does.

And taking a good look at other options for depth purposes, with an eye on the future, makes sense, because there’s no way Cleveland will want to keep playing behind the offensive line as it’s currently built in 2027 and beyond.