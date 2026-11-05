Sunday's Outcome Will Be Determined By One Thing The Browns And Saints Have In Common

A movable object will meet a stopping force in New Orleans as the Cleveland Browns head south to take on the Saints. The Browns are coming off a thrashing by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Saints will be rested after their bye week.

They need to keep pace in a very competitive AFC North as they sit in third place with a 5-3 record.

The Browns are finishing a three-game road trip, in which they are 1-1. In their win, they were able to run the ball, and it was their best rushing game of the season. The contrary happened in their loss, as the ground game was nonexistent. The rushing offense has been lackluster all season; however, the Saints’ biggest issue is stopping the run.

The Saints are 29th in the league in stopping the run, giving up an average of 139.4 yards per game. However, the Browns are 24th, averaging 92.6 rushing yards per game. Quinshon Judkins has only 342 yards so far this season, and Deshaun Watson’s 217 yards help the offense’s rushing average.

Running the ball will be imperative to a Browns’ victory, as it is likely that Shedeur Sanders will start, as Deshaun Watson is in concussion protocol. Sanders can be successful if the offense can run, as it will allow fewer defenders in the secondary to mix up coverages and try to confuse the second-year quarterback. The Browns could also be missing Watson’s rushing ability to extend plays and get first downs.

#Browns Deshaun Watson (concussion) didn’t practice again today on Thursday of #Saints week. Shedeur Sanders very likely to start. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 5, 2026

If Watson does start, then the Browns have to be able to run the ball to get it out of his hands. He took eight sacks last week and had more hits on top of that. He could use a game where he is on his feet more than his back, with the bye week looming.

On the other hand, the Browns have played five road games so far this season and have struggled to stop the run. They have given up over 100 rushing yards in each road game, averaging 147 yards per game. They just allowed the Steelers to rush for 200 yards, and the defense has looked tired.

Mason Graham, Michael Hall Jr., Carson Schwesinger, and Quincy Williams are banged up, and the defense relies on them to stop the run. Their defense is 24th in the NFL against the run. The line needs to be better disciplined and maintain containment of the line of scrimmage.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) dives during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is not all doom and gloom for the Browns' defense trying to stop the run. The Saints rank 28th in running the ball, averaging 86 yards per game. Their leading rusher is Kendre Miller with 159 yards. Travis Etienne has been out with an injury, but he may be available to return after their bye week. Alvin Kamara has shown his age this season by only amassing 125 yards.

If the trends continue and both offenses cannot run the ball, then the game will be in the Saints’ favor. They are 14th in passing with 229 yards per game, which is eight spots better than the Browns. If Sanders plays, then it will be his first start of the season. His best ability is throwing an accurate deep pass, but if they cannot run the ball, then the Saints' secondary will be ready.

Sunday’s game in the Superdome presents an interesting storyline, as both teams have a hard time running the ball and stopping the run. Something will have to give, and the Browns need to figure out a way to end the road trip with a win by controlling the run game on both sides of the ball.