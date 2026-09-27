Browns Rookie QB Calls Deshaun Watson ‘a Blessing’ as He Learns From Veteran

It seems like the Cleveland Browns are on damage control.

After starting quarterback Deshaun Watson positioned himself as the enemy of the people, bashing the fanbase following a preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills, players and personnel have been speaking out to build back up his reputation.

But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

At this point in the season, with the Browns sitting at 1-1 and looking fairly solid on the field, the focus should remain on their play. Attempting to mitigate any outside noise and bring positive storylines back to the team's QB1 is a smart approach, especially with the team's home opener set for Sunday.

Ahead of the outing set for 1:00 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field, rookie quarterback Taylen Green praised Watson's character and willingness to work with him.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I grew up watching him and Lamar (Jackson) when they were going at it in college, and of course what Deshaun did in Houston, and it’s truly a blessing to be able to be mentored by Deshaun," he said. “Just last night I was asking questions about his preparation and how he goes about watching film and the things that he sees. I called him, and I thought, ‘Is he going to answer?’ But he answered, and he’s like, ‘c’mon bro, you know I’m going to answer '...

"So it’s truly a blessing and I appreciate everything that he’s done and is going to do.”

Green was selected with the 182nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, being brought in as a depth piece to back up both Watson and Sanders.

In the 2026 campaign, Green is likely to see playing time primarily in specialty packages, particularly in quarterback-run situations. With limited opportunities to get on the field, being mentored by and building a strong relationship with the quarterback room is especially important.

And it's good to hear that Watson, who is QB1, is one of those individuals he is constantly in contact with.

It's not just Green who has had positive things to say about Watson, as even second-year signal caller Shedeur Sanders had similar compliments to pay to Watson.

He shared that the 31-year-old veteran is working hard to become a better player, all while continuing to build a connection with the quarterback room. After Watson's preseason frustrations, he defended him as well.

“I don’t really like, overall, whenever the whole stadium is booing and stuff because he’s going out there, he’s trying to put in work too, just how we all are," he said. "Just as being a person, I don’t really like that, and I don’t really respect that.”

With the entire quarterback room behind him, Watson shouldn't let the outside noise affect him as deeply as it has.

As the stadium fills up on Sunday, all eyes will be on how he handles the circumstances if the negative noise from the crowd becomes a factor.