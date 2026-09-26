The Cleveland Browns are looking to set the stage for a welcoming home opener for the team.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, the Browns will play host to the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field. With hopes of building on the Week 2 momentum the team set by taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all eyes will be on whether they can build a winning streak.

Ahead of the Week 3 contest, the Browns announced that veteran running back Nick Chubb, who officially retired back in August, will retire as a member of the orange and brown.

forever one of us pic.twitter.com/5v2GjbFV3D — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 25, 2026

"It's great to be back," Chubb said at a recent press conference in The Land. "Cleveland is where my journey started, and this is where it's going to end today... I feel the love on the internet, in person, everywhere. Just the Cleveland fans. It's just different. People on the outside won't really understand it. You've got to be around or be a fan of Cleveland and know the history.

"I'm just blessed and honored because people love me, and I barely talk. I think that says a lot in itself.

He is set to be honored before the game begins on Sunday.

While the stadium will certainly be filled with immense joy and cheers when Chubb takes the field, the same can't be said for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. When he takes the field, there's a chance he is met with boos from every nook and cranny of the stadium.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks on during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson was under scrutiny just a few weeks back after the Browns lost a home preseason game to the Buffalo Bills, 31-7.

The 31-year-old signal caller added to his controversial reputation, speaking out against the city and fanbase after hearing frustrations from the crowd.

“...I think the biggest thing is, I think you guys know, and I think the whole world knows, it has nothing to do with the performance," Watson said. "It’s a little more personal than that. So, I think that’s a disrespectful thing. I’m going to keep whatever I feel with me and my family internally on how I feel about that, and just move on... Last time I played on this field, I tore my Achilles, and that same fan base cheered when I got hurt.

"So, what does that have to do with anything about performance? When a person gets hurt, especially in their own city, and they cheer.”

The irony is that, while he took the boos and shouts personally in the outing against the Bills, they likely came his way due to a 5-for-12 performance that saw just 36 passing yards and an interception. He eventually walked back the comments he made, stating that his emotions got the best of him, but the damage was already done.

Watson may not see what makes the city special, but Chubb, who made way less money in Cleveland across seven years, certainly does.

"I feel like this place is special and, you know, you have got to be there to see why it’s special," he said. "You got to be in the building, you got to meet the people, you got to meet the team, and you got to just be around to see why everybody loves it. And I think when people come here and they meet everybody and they see everything and they go out there and they practice and think about Cleveland, is you got to be in the building to know what’s special.

"And you can only trust the guy to your right and to your left. And that’s a team built on trust and camaraderie with everyone inside of it. And I think that’s what makes Cleveland different."

One more Nick Chubb clip. He was asked what his message would be to future players who get drafted to Cleveland or are considering signing with the Browns:



"I feel like this place is special and, you know, you have got to be there to see why it’s special. You got to be in the… pic.twitter.com/6irrHpgBUV — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) September 25, 2026

The contrast between the era of Cleveland football dominated by Chubb and the current day under Watson could not be much clearer heading into Sunday.

While Watson can't seem to find his way out of criticism, Chubb remains one of the most universally loved running backs in NFL history. The two have walked different roads to where they are now, and the reactions from the fanbase reflect that contrast.

The focus of Sunday's game should be to recognize one of the Browns' more legendary figures and cheer a momentum-riding team on to a victory in the home opener, but it is hard not to think back to the chapter in franchise history that Chubb helped mold.