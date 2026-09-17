Eye-Popping Stat Shows Just How Little Harold Fannin Jr. Was Used in Week 1

The Cleveland Browns came into week one hoping to steal a win on the road but instead were dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In their 34-10 loss, Cleveland’s offense looked sloppy and unprepared, potentially due to their completely new coaching staff and a number of new players making up the roster. This however is no excuse for such a poor performance.

While neither their rushing nor passing efforts were even close to successful for a large portion of this game, their passing attempts were by far a big reason as to why they lost on Sunday.

One important factor in the offense, that being tight end Harold Fannin Jr., was unproductive in his first game of the season. After carving out a major role on offense last year as a rookie, this start to the new season is alarming and one stat specifically highlights his lack of usage.

Week 1 First-Read Target Share:



🔸KC Concepcion: 28%

🔸Denzel Boston: 28%

🔸Jerry Jeudy: 28%

🔸Harold Fannin: 7%



This was Fannin's first game below a 10% first-read target share in his career



📊: @ChrisWechtFF via @FantasyPtsData#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/0iqwFoCiwy — SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) September 16, 2026

It’s crucial that the Browns find a way to get Fannin Jr. more involved this week and beyond if they hope to evolve this offense.

Here’s how the Browns should approach Fannin’s usage in week two against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Harold Fannin Jr. needs to emerge as a top target and safety blanket for the struggling Deshaun Watson

Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. catches a second-half touchdown pass over Tennessee Titans free safety Xavier Woods, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Based on how efficient Fannin Jr. was with the Browns in 2025, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be one of Watson’s main targets in every game. Fannin Jr. was Cleveland’s leader in receiving yards last season, as well as their leader in receiving touchdowns.

Fannin Jr. was exceptional as a rookie, considering he was splitting snaps with former Browns tight end David Njoku. His 2025 stats include 72 receptions on 107 targets for 731 yards and six touchdowns. This should speak to his success as a rookie in a struggling Browns offense.

If Watson wants an easy go-to target, Fannin Jr. can be that guy. Watson recently commented on the media’s expectations for him to put up very high numbers each week, and if he wants to find success in the passing game, Fannin Jr. will make his life much easier.

The Browns offense currently has two rookie wide receivers in Denzel Boston, who broke out in week one with his performance, and first round pick KC Concepcion. It will take some time before those two really carve out a regular role, which is where Fannin Jr. needs to step up.

In week one, Fannin Jr. recorded two receptions on three targets for 21 yards total. That’s not the Harold Fannin Jr. that Browns fans remember from last season, but his breakout stats came with quarterbacks other than Watson.

Moving forward, if Fannin Jr. wants to improve on his 7% first-read target share, both him and Watson need to develop some sort of chemistry. The Browns will look to bounce back in week two when they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Baker Mayfield led Buccaneers.