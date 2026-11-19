The Cleveland Browns’ bye week comes at the perfect time for a playoff push. They are 6-4 and are in the last wild-card position. The other AFC teams behind them have issues at quarterback, with more difficult schedules remaining.

The Browns will need to use the bye week to improve a major area of their offense.

The rushing offense ranks 24th in the NFL with 97.5 yards per game. That number plummets to just 63.6 yards per game from all running backs. Deshaun Watson is second on the team in rushing with 266 yards, which includes broken plays that result in him improvising a run.

There is not just one problem with the run game, as both the line and running backs have been ineffective between the tackles.

In their win against the Houston Texans, the Browns used more read options. When Watson handed the ball off to Quinshon Judkins in the shotgun position, he would read the defensive end. When the ultra-aggressive defensive end crashed down the line to meet the running back, Watson would pull the ball back from the handoff and run through the exposed end of the line.

This play led to the Browns first touchdown on their way to come back from 17-0. Todd Monken called that play throughout the first half, and it continually worked as Watson led the team in rushing yards and averaged 6.1 yards per rush.

However, in the second half, the Texans adjusted. When Watson would hand the ball off to Judkins, the defensive end made his way to the quarterback no matter who had the ball. The interior offensive line was not effective enough to move their own defenders, so the defensive line did not need the defensive end. Monken and the offense can use the bye week to put in a wrinkle or two in the read option to get the ground game going.

Watson can be called a design run in the shotgun position. He can appear to do a read option by the elongated handoff, and the opposite-side guard can pull to block the defensive end going after Watson. This would open up the end, similar to the defensive crashing down, leaving his side open.

This could work against the Las Vegas Raiders, as Maxx Crosby is focused on getting to the quarterback. He could think that he has a free pass to Watson, but then the pulling guard would pick him up, and Watson would have an open field.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) celebrates with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after a touchdown against Houston Texans during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monken can also mix old school with new school. He can align both Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the backfield alongside Watson. The read option would go to Judkins, but if Watson takes the ball back due to reading the defensive end, then he and Sampson would run the option. This would work if the defensive end stays home and Watson could pitch the ball to Sampson after occupying the defender.

Watson opened up the field against the Texans by airing the ball out deep. He has been more of a check-down quarterback at the beginning of the season. He heads into the bye with three straight 300-yard games. Defenses will have to start respecting the pass, which could help the run game by reducing the number of run stoppers on the field. The Browns scored the game-winning touchdown on the ground as it looked like the defense was playing the pass.

The Browns should use their bye week to focus on getting more production on the ground, which they will need as the weather gets colder. Monken has shown that he will keep trying new ways to get that production, and he now has two weeks to figure it out.