Four Week 4 Matchups Browns Fans Should Look Out For

Just because the Cleveland Browns already got their win on Thursday does not mean the week is over for the fans.

Throughout the NFL, there are still a couple of games that can affect the Browns.

These are the four games Cleveland fans should keep an eye on in week four.

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, AUS; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (95) plays defense against the San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Rams at Eagles

On June 1st, 2026, the Cleveland Browns traded away DE Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. In that trade, Cleveland received the first round pick of the Rams in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft.

With that being said, it may not be important to watch every single snap between the two NFC powerhouses this week.

However, as the season goes on you may want to check on the Rams record.

The worse Los Angeles does during this season means the better pick the Browns will have next year.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) makes a touchdown during the second half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Jets at Bears

While this matchup may not seem like the most exciting game ever given the status of the Bears quarterback situation, the Browns' next opponent is the Jets.

This could be a good game for Browns fans to watch in order to know what this Jets team could bring to the table in their upcoming week five matchup.

After all, you would hope that if the Bears can get the job done without Caleb Williams, then maybe the Browns can do the same with a revived Deshaun Watson.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to elude Pittsburgh Steelers safety Rayshawn Jenkins (20) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Jaguars at Bengals

While the last two games are, of course, division opponents, this will be a great test for the revamped Bengals defense.

To begin the year, Cincinnati looked like they finally had put together a tough unit to back up Joe Burrow.

However, last week they gave up 30 points in their first loss of the year against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Outside of division standings, this game will be important to watch for Browns fans to see how the Bengals will match up against a team that blew Cleveland out of the water in week one.

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson in action REUTERS/Sergio Moraes | REUTERS

1. Titans at Ravens

If Browns fans are going to watch any game this week, Titans at Ravens would be my main recommendation.

While this game most likely won't be the most thrilling game on Sunday, both teams are soon to be opponents of the Browns.

After the Jets, Cleveland plays host to the Ravens in week six.

Following that comes a trip to Nashville in week seven for a rematch from last season with the Titans.

THE BROWNS ARE THE CURRENT KINGS OF THE AFC NORTH 👑 pic.twitter.com/o7SrxBT0Gh — PFF (@PFF) October 2, 2026

This will be a great game to watch to see how Tennessee can try and defend Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Mainly, it will give the Browns lots of film to watch on two of their next three opponents.

As for divisional standings, the Cleveland Browns sit at the top of the AFC North at the moment. A loss from the Bengals and Ravens would ensure the Browns hold that division lead into week five.