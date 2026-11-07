Insider Shuts Down Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors, Browns Backing QB2

It is time to see what Shedeur Sanders has in the tank.

And no matter how he performs, the Cleveland Browns have no plans to move on from him this season.

On Friday, Nov. 6, the Browns announced that Sanders would be starting the team's Week 9 clash with the New Orleans Saints. All week long, speculation had been running rampant about who the team's starter would be, with eight-week starter Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol.

Although Watson looked like he might be good enough to go by the time the Browns made their way to Caesars Superdome, head coach Todd Monken is going to stand behind his second-year signal caller, giving him his first start of the 2026 season.

"He's very diligent and he likes to play football, has a natural confidence about him," Monken said when speaking about Sanders' growth. "Just like any young player, they've got to play... where he's improved is his footwork, his drops, his mechanics, understanding where to go with the ball, sense of urgency in terms of working through his progressions, protections.

"There were so many things he needed to work on, and he's done that like any young player..."

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders' last start in the regular season came at the end of the 2025 season, where he went 11-for-22 for 111 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He finished with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

This season, he has attempted just three passes in moments when Watson had to leave the game for a few snaps, but he didn't get a chance to flash much. Each time he entered, Watson would get cleared and return just a few plays later.

With plenty of growth being made this past offseason, according to Monken, all eyes will be on how he looks in his first real opportunity of 2026.

And while some speculated that Sanders getting the nod on Sunday was a way for the front office to show off what he has as potential trade bait, NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler shot down such a sentiment.

"One thing to keep in mind: This is not a trade showcase. The Browns have no plans to deal Sanders at the deadline," Fowler recently wrote in a post on X.

More on Shedeur Sanders getting the start Week 9 with Deshaun Watson in protocol, via @DanielOyefusi



One thing to keep in mind: This is not a trade showcase. The Browns have no plans to deal Sanders at the deadline. https://t.co/Ph0ljiLyeZ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 6, 2026

The Browns could explore moving one of the other two quarterbacks on the roster not named Watson or Sanders, though, with second-year Dillon Gabriel still looking for another chance to show the league what he has to offer and rookie Taylen Green being a pretty athletic piece for a team to test the waters with.

Over the last few weeks, quarterbacks have been moved left and right due to injuries, and as the deadline approaches, the Browns could be called to give up one of their four.

For now, though, the focus is on Sanders and whether he can lead the Browns to a 6-3 record, potentially earning another chance as the franchise quarterback in the process.