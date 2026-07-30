Jadeveon Clowney Visiting Cleveland Browns Sounds Like a Mistake Waiting To Happen

The Cleveland Browns are hosting a familiar face on Wednesday to possibly discuss reuniting with the team ahead of training camp.

Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is visiting Cleveland with the chance of signing a contract in the near future. Nothing is set in stone as of right now, but it’ll be a situation worth monitoring as the Browns kickoff their training camp this week.

New #Browns HC Todd Monken is familiar with Jadeveon Clowney, as both were with the #Ravens in 2023 when Clowney notched a career-high 9.5 sacks.



Clowney was originally paired in Cleveland with Myles Garrett, now would help offset his loss alongside Jared Verse. https://t.co/8TWbl2E275 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 29, 2026

Clowney had a two-year stint with the Browns from 2021-22, in which he lined up opposite of Myles Garrett on a defense that ranked near the top of the league. In those two seasons, Clowney recorded 11 sacks and was disruptive at times, but also had his fair share of mishaps.

With the possibility of Clowney joining this Browns defense that was supposedly already set in terms of projected starting players, that creates plenty of discussion as to whether it would be worth it or not.

Here’s why Clowney reuniting with the Browns might be a mistake, and why it could cost them down the stretch with their in-house players.

Clowney’s past defensive habits hurt the Browns during first stint

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney chants along with fans during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp31 12 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 33-year-old defensive end has continued to have productive seasons since leaving Cleveland in 2023. While Clowney did follow up his time with the Browns by posting a career high in sacks with 9.5, his tenure in Cleveland can’t be forgotten.

Oftentimes, Clowney was known for refusing to play on certain downs, which never goes over well with any coaching staff. Still, he was able to post nine sacks in his first season with the Browns but followed that up with two total sacks through 12 games.

Maybe Clowney learned from his past mistakes, considering he was able to put up 9.5 with Baltimore a year later, then 14 over two seasons with two different teams.

Clowney’s stats during his time with the Browns were some of his lowest totals of his career as well. That would make one think maybe don’t take off plays regardless of what his reasoning was.

Signing Clowney would take away snaps from Cleveland’s young core of defensive ends

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney recovers a second-quarter strip sack of Jets quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Cleveland. Akr 9 18 Browns 5 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest thing with a potential reunion with the Browns for Clowney would be the fact that it would certainly take away playing time from some of Cleveland’s young defensive players.

Taking away any sort of playing time from their current players, those who have stuck with the team all through the offseason and summer workouts to earn their spots on the 53-man roster, would be a travesty.

Both Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire have been present the entire year with the team to finally earn their chance to start on the defensive line or at least earn meaningful minutes. After the departure of Myles Garrett to the Rams, this is their best chance at making a name for themselves.

Even though Clowney is still playing at a high level, along with his sack totals combined with his stats overall, which would be nice if he could replicate that with the Browns, it would leave a sour taste in the mouths of their young players who have worked all offseason to get to this point.

The Browns have a chance to form real chemistry on their young defensive line, especially with Jared Verse joining the mix. The average age of their line is around 26 years old, and adding another seasoned veteran could disrupt any sort of forming chemistry.

Nothing is certain regarding Clowney joining the team as of yet. Nobody can say no to bringing in established veteran talent, but if it comes with the cost of disrupting their current players mindsets, it might be best to avoid any changes at this point in training camp.