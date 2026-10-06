Jets Have Plenty of Talent, But Browns Can Exploit These Key Weaknesses

While it may be easy to look at the Cleveland Browns' week five matchup and call it an "easy win", the New York Jets are a lot tougher than most people think.

Compared to last season, New York has really tied some strings together, including defensively where they finally got an interception.

Despite the increase in production, here are some issues the Browns can attack this week in hopes of winning their fourth straight game.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and running back Quinshon Judkins (10) react after a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Establish the run game.

So far this season, Quinshon Judkins has been quiet through the first four games.

After week four, Judkins is only averaging three yards per carry. Through 59 attempts, he has only 177 yards and one touchdown.

Luckily for the Browns, this game may be perfect to get the second-year man out of Ohio State going.

Quinshon Judkins — 2026 Season (Rush + Rec)



177 Rush Yds | 1 Rush TD

96 Rec Yds | 0 Rec TD



Total: 273 Total Yds, 1 Total TDs



Pace: 1,160 Total Yds | 4 Total TDs#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/qhFyfVD65h — PaceBall (@paceball__) October 2, 2026

The Jets' defense has been pretty tough this year. While they rank sixth in passing defense, the rushing defense has been quite the opposite, ranking 25th.

For numbers, the Jets, on average, allow only 193.3 passing yards per game. On the other hand, they allow 123.5 rushing yards each week.

The Browns must use this week as a jump-start game for Judkins. After this week, the Browns will face a Baltimore Ravens rushing defense that ranks in the top 10.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Send the blitz!

Through four games, the Browns have a total of 12 sacks. This is tied for fifth-best in the league with the Las Vegas Raiders.

For the Jets, they are tied for the third most sacks allowed in the league with 12.

While Cleveland will be without their sack leader, Mason Graham, the unit still managed to bring down Aaron Rodgers five times without the former fifth overall pick.

If the Browns can send pressure early and dominate on defense, they should have an easier path to that 4-1 start.

New York Jets fans cheer during a white out game between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, Sep 20, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Take control early.

While we very well could end up seeing another scoreless first quarter, the Browns have to try and strike first.

MetLife Stadium is a tough environment to play in. Similar to Browns fans, Jets fans are always loud and loyal to their team, no matter how good or bad the play is.

This is why it will be crucial to run the ball, control the clock, score first, and then get a quick three-and-out on defense.

If the Browns can do these few things, they will set themselves up nicely for a chance at another win in 2026.