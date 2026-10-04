3 Keys To the Browns Finding A Fourth-Straight Win Next Sunday Against the Jets

After defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-24 on Thursday Night Football, the Cleveland Browns will come into week five off of what many people call a "mini bye week".

With the extra time between matchups, here are three things the Browns need to prepare if they want to find their fourth win of the season in just five games.



New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw the ball during a game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, Sep 20, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Finding the next man up on Defense

In the rivalry game against Pittsburgh, the Browns lost DT Mason Graham to an injury early in the game.

According to reports, Graham sprained his MCL and ankle which will sideline him for the near future.

With the teams sack leader out, the Browns must find a guy or two who will step up and fill the role.

Against Pittsburgh, the Browns were still able to apply pressure to Aaron Rodgers. If they want to get the win against the Jets, applying similar pressure to Geno Smith will be key to getting the victory.

If Cleveland is able to generate a strong pass rush and make Smith uncomfortable, expect to see some major defensive highlights from the unit.

Deshaun Watson over his last 3 games:



64-of-93

650 passing yards

5 TD, 1 INT

3-0 record



The Browns now sit atop the AFC North. pic.twitter.com/dDqFhqMGi3 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 2, 2026

2. Find a consistant offensive rhythm

So far this season, Deshaun Watson has had some very high highs and some very low lows.

If the Cleveland quarterback can get to a point where he can figure out plays or formations that he is most comfortable in, the Browns can then rely on Watson to fully operate the offense at a healthy pace.

In the week four win, the Browns scored 21 points in the second quarter after being shut out in the first. After that, the Browns would only kick two field goals for the rest of the game.

At the moment, Geno Smith has been incredibly consistant with the Jets and completes about 75% of his passes.

If the Browns want to battle with a tough New York team, Deshaun Watson will have to find a way to gain yards and move the chains every drive.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Cut back on the penalties!

After playing their fourth game of the season, the Browns have racked up a total of 43 penalties for a grand total of 297 penalty yards.

On average, thats over 10 penalties for 74 penalty yards per game.

If the Browns seriously want to do some winning and even possibly contending for the division, the penalties must stop soon.

Countless times this season already the Browns have gotten themselves in trouble by careless self inflicted wounds.

The Jets will most likely leave little room for error. If they want a chance to win, Todd Monken is going to have to do a better job at tightening up his guys before next Sunday's game.