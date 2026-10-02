Browns Receive Huge Mason Graham Injury News After Thursday Night Scare

The Cleveland Browns battled to take down the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Thursday night.

And even with standout defensive tackle Mason Graham going down early in the outing with a lower-body injury, the defense stayed on the attack, sacking future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers a whopping five times.

Graham's importance to the team cannot be overstated, especially with how hot a season he has been having up until this point. After he exited, the team knew how important it would be to fill his void, with counterpart Mike Hall Jr. speaking to such a sentiment postgame.

"The situation was just bigger," Hall Jr. said about fighting through his own injury to stay in the game for the defense. "You know, just bigger than me. I have already dealt with adversity with my knee last year, so you know, just coming off this ankle, it was only two d-tackles left. I didn't want to leave my brothers out there."

When Mason Graham went down with a knee injury, the #Browns turned to Mike Hall Jr., but then he suffered an ankle injury.



Hall pushed through and returned to the game...then got a sack.



He said the moment was bigger than him.



But will he be good to go? "Oh hell yeah." pic.twitter.com/rQ4Fyr5uS9 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 2, 2026

Hall Jr. finished the night with a sack, while Adin Huntington, Maliek Collins, Isaiah McGuire and Sam Williams each grabbed one as well.

Hoping for good news from Graham's medical evaluations on Friday morning, head coach Todd Monken shared that the Browns are still in limbo. He said that he does not yet have an update and that an MRI is to be done at some point.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) celebrate after a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just minutes prior to Monken's comments, Ian Rapoport announced that the early belief is that Graham "dodged a bullet" and does not have a significant knee injury.

However, with no official medical confirmation, that is still a possibility.

Graham left the stadium Thursday night in a knee brace and on crutches after being blocked into a Steelers lineman.

Through the first four games of the campaign, Graham has eight total tackles, four sacks and five quarterback hits. He also has six tackles for a loss.

The “early belief” is that Browns DT Mason Graham dodged a bullet and does NOT have a significant knee injury per @RapSheet #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/vUhP9Q6sqW — SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) October 2, 2026

If the Browns can avoid losing Graham for the entire season, that will be a major positive for the team, especially with edge rusher Jared Verse still trying to settle in with his new team.

Graham has established himself as the prominent leader on the line, and his absence would be a big hit to a surging team.

Mason Graham (94) has been performing well through 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/9jHSQqjNKT — Browns Film Breakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) September 21, 2026

The Browns will await confirmation on Graham's future as they begin preparing for the New York Jets. The two sides clash at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Oct. 11, from MetLife Stadium.