Browns QB Shedeur Sanders game status revealed for Week 10 Jets matchup
The Cleveland Browns are getting some reinforcements back out of their bye week.
The Browns are 2-6 and will try to win their first road game since Week 2 last season against the hapless New York Jets.
And while fifth-round rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders won’t be starting, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that he will return to being the backup quarterback. Sanders missed Week 8’s matchup against the New England Patriots due to back tightness and Bailey Zappe was elevated from the team’s practice squad.
Coming out of the bye week, Stefanski handed the play calling duties over to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Cleveland’s offense has been the worst in the NFL in almost every metric throughout the first eight games of the season.
Cleveland’s offense should improve drastically against the Jets. Rees noted that the offensive line has done a better job of protecting rookie third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Not to mention, the Jets dumped longtime defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner for three first rounders at the NFL trade deadline.
If the offense does not improve against the lowly Jets, the hype behind Sanders eventually taking over the reins as starting quarterback will intensify.
Gabriel has struggled since replacing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Cleveland’s offense has not moved, they have not scored points, and outside of Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. have been downright boring to watch.
Sanders exploded onto the scene with the Browns during Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. His pair of touchdown passes remain some of the only highlights that Browns fans have to hold onto this entire season.
However, the polarizing Colorado quarterback came down to earth in Cleveland’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams where he was sacked five times and looked completely lost behind a porous, fourth-string offensive line.
Last season, when Stefanski passed the offense over to Ken Dorsey, Jameis Winston gave the team some exciting moments.
The Browns have two first round picks in April’s draft. There are just nine regular season games remaining to reach the finish line on this failed season. At some point this season, the Browns would like to get a look at Sanders. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that his first career start would ideally happen with a full week of preparation. The bye week would have been the perfect opportunity, adding pressure on Gabriel to succeed against a bad Jets team.
Now that Sanders is healthy, the fanfare will increase as the regular season winds down.