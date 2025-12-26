Browns veteran makes case for Kevin Stefanski to stay in Cleveland

For the Cleveland Browns, it’s no secret that the on-going quarterback carousel over the course of the past few seasons has been a major point of concern.

The Browns are amidst another losing season, their 23rd season with a losing record since their return in 1999. Since Kevin Stefanski was brought in as Head Coach in 2020, the Browns have managed to secure two winning seasons in which they made the playoffs.

With that, their continuous instability at the quarterback position has made it hard for them to replicate any sort of success. One slight positive however, has been Stefanski’s perseverance when it comes to running the gauntlet with multiple starting quarterbacks, which fans saw in 2023 when Cleveland featured five different starting quarterbacks in their 11-6 playoff season.

Veteran guard Joel Bitonio responded to a question regarding the quarterback situation in Cleveland since the hiring Stefanski in 2020, showing signs of support for his coach who has dealt with a plethora of quarterback controversy seemingly every year since his arrival.

“You saw him in 2023…we had five different starting quarterbacks start games, and then over the last two years, it’s been a rotation of quarterbacks”, Bitonio said.

“We have a couple young rookie quarterbacks that are playing and showing promise…but until that quarterback position is solved, in the NFL, it is hard to win games… it is difficult for a coach to definitely navigate that”, Bitonio mentions.

In order to succeed to any degree in the NFL, the quarterback position should feature a competent and determined leader to guide the offense. The skill position players around said quarterback can only get them so far, which Cleveland fans have seen plenty of in years past as the Browns try to maximize their talent with subpar quarterback play.

Bitonio’s comments do highlight points of the conversation regarding Stefanski’s time in Cleveland, as well as what he has had to work with over the years on the offensive side of the ball. His points, however, do not necessarily reflect the overall results his team has produced, with Stefanski calling plays for a significant amount of time with the near double digit quarterbacks who have started for the Cleveland Browns.

The jury is still out as to whether the Browns will retain Head Coach Kevin Stefanski for the 2026 season, but many signs have led fans and the media to believe this could be the final two weeks of Stefanski’s tenure in Cleveland. During his time with the Browns, Stefanski has an overall record of 43-56, with a 1-2 overall playoff record; their lone playoff win did not feature Stefanski coaching.

The Cleveland Browns will look to end the season on a high note, as is Kevin Stefanski, as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday at Huntington Bank Stadium at 1:00 pm.