Cleveland Browns Face New Competition for Top Head Coach Candidate Grant Udinski

The Cleveland Browns have new competition for one of their main targets on the head coach carousel.

On Tuesday evening, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel informed the Browns that he’s no longer interested in the position. This puts the Browns in a pickle, as they will not be able to hire a head coach until they complete two, in person interviews with minority candidates to fulfill the NFL’s Rooney Rule.

On Wednesday morning, the team got word that they will have competition to hire one of their other top targets as the Buffalo Bills requested permission to interview Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.

Udinski, who just turned 30 last week, is a fast-rising candidate with six years of experience in the NFL. He’s widely credited with turning around Sam Darnold’s career during his time with the Minnesota Vikings. Most recently, Trevor Lawrence had a career-best season under Udinski’s watch.

Udinski is a top candidate for the Browns

After firing Kevin Stefanski, Browns general manager Andrew Berry explained to reporters that their head coaching candidates could look different from other teams.

“I think our responsibility is to search far and wide. There are good coaches out there. You know, we’ve just got to do our homework and find the right fit for us,” Berry said. “We’ll have no preconceived notions as we go into the search.”

Berry noted that the Browns were the only team seriously interested in hiring Stefanski in 2020, and six seasons later, he had two Coach of the Year awards on his mantle.

Prior to the Bills requesting to interview Udinski, the Browns were the only team that had interviewed him. Now, they will have added competition as the opportunity to coach MVP quarterback Josh Allen is likely more enticing than anything the Browns would be able to offer.

Buffalo will also interview their own offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former New York Giants coach Brian Daboll, Washington Commanders running backs coach Anthony Lynn and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

With McDaniel canceling his interview, Berry’s Browns are expected to be idle on Wednesday. They spent Monday and Tuesday in second interviews with veteran coaching options, including their own defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Browns have to wait longer before hiring new coach

The Browns are hoping to have their first in-person meeting with a minority candidate early next week when they speak with Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase for the second time. Cleveland will need to add one more minority interview before they’re allowed to hire any candidate.

After firing Stefanski, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam noted that the next 120 days would be pivotal for the organization. He didn’t mean that the coaching search would last that long. Instead, emphasized the importance of nailing this hire while improving the roster in free agency and the NFL Draft.

McDaniel cancelling his interview and added intrigue surrounding Udinski will complicate things for the Browns. They’ll interview Udinski on Friday in Berea, but will not be permitted to hire him unless speaking with two minority candidates beforehand.

The Browns will need to be patient, as Udinski could opt to see how Buffalo’s interview process plays out before committing to any offers that could potentially come his way.

