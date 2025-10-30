Cleveland Browns offensive lineman nominated for Salute to Service Award
Every year the NFL hands out the Salute to Service Award, highlighting members of the NFL community that go above and beyond in giving back to military members and their families.
Every team is allowed to nominate one player or member of the staff for the award, and the Cleveland Browns picked a long time member of the offensive line to represent this year.
Wyatt Teller, the son of retired Army Reserve Major Rick Teller, has had a connection to the armed forces his entire life. Throughout his career he’s been a leader in the Cleveland community, engaging in team-led and community events to honor veterans.
According to his nominee Bio, When the Browns welcomed over 200 military guests, Wyatt personally connected with each attendee after practice expressing his sincere gratitude and respect.
In 2021, Wyatt extended his support to the Green Beret Foundation, an organization that provides vital assistance to Special Forces soldiers and their families. He played a pivotal role in presenting a $50,000 grand prize, further demonstrating his unwavering commitment to those who serve.
The three finalist for the award will be announced in January, with the winner being announced at the NFL Honors Ceremony, a day before the Super Bowl.
The Browns first acquired Teller in a trade with the Buffalo Bills before the 2019 season. The Browns got Teller for just two late round picks, and Teller proved the move to be a steal for Cleveland.
He has played 96 games in Cleveland, earning three Pro Bowl nods and two second team all-pros as he joined Joel Bitonio in one of the best interior lines in football.
Playing on the Browns’ line has been no easy task this year. The team has had a revolving door at the offensive tackle spots, switching between Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones, Cam Robinson, KT Leveston and Cornelius Lucas. Teller has been a model of consistency this year though, starting all eight games this season.
He’s also had to protect two different quarterbacks in Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, with a third likely coming soon. The offensive line hasn’t done a particularly great job in keeping them upright, but Teller hasn’t been to blame. He’s given up just two sacks this year.
Even though Teller was the organization's nominee for the award, it doesn’t mean his job here in Cleveland is safe. His contract is set to expire this season, and his name has been mentioned plenty in trade rumors over the past few weeks.
The organization would love to keep him here, but with Deshaun Watson eating up plenty of money, the Browns may not have enough to extend him if his asking price is too high. Wherever Teller ends up by the start of next year, he’ll always have a home in the Cleveland community.