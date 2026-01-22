Why Jesse Minter Cancelling Cleveland Browns Coaching Interview Doesn’t Matter

On Thursday, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter backed out of his scheduled second interview with the Cleveland Browns.

This is the second time in as many days that the Browns have had one of their top final candidates remove themselves from the search. On Wednesday, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel cancelled on the Browns to become the next offensive coordinator for the Chargers.

Cleveland’s question mark at quarterback and lack of organizational stability could be scaring away prospective candidates. If the young, offensive-minded candidates like Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase or Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski were to back out of their second-round interviews, that’s when the Browns should get concerned.

But Minter cancelling his second interview doesn’t matter. Here’s why.

1. He wasn’t getting the Browns head coach job

It feels like the search will boil down to Scheelhaase or Udinski, with Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz being the fallback option with plenty of support from talented players on the roster.

Minter spent Wednesday interviewing with the Baltimore Ravens, where he’s perceived as a top candidate. It feels like he’d be fourth on Cleveland’s wishlist, behind Udinski, Scheelhaase and Schwartz.

2. If they hire a defensive coach, it would be Schwartz

After firing Kevin Stefanski, Browns general manager Andrew Berry vowed to use proper resources into fixing the offense this offseason.

The Browns have already found young, foundational pieces in Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr., but they need somebody to lead the infusion of young offensive players on this roster.

If Schwartz was promoted, he’d need to hire a bright offensive mind as his offensive coordinator. The Browns let Tommy Rees out of his contract to join Stefanski’s staff with the Atlanta Falcons, so you could cross his name off of the list.

If whoever Schwartz were to hire as an OC were to find instant success with Cleveland’s stable of quarterbacks, they’d quickly be gobbled up as a head coaching candidate elsewhere. It’s exactly what happened with the Detroit Lions, who lost Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears and regressed as a result.

3. Complete scheme overhaul

The Browns have the best defensive player of this generation in Myles Garrett, who has historically thrived in a 4-3 defensive scheme throughout his career.

Minter and Schwartz wouldn’t have co-existed, which would have marked the end of the wide nine defensive setting that Garrett has thrived in. Even if Schwartz departs the organization if he’s not named the next head coach, the Browns should prioritize a defensive coordinator that would appease Garrett.

The Browns have been more than patient in their process. They will meet with Udinski on Friday and hope to land Scheelhaase early next week. In order to fulfill the NFL’s Rooney Rule, they will need to add another candidate to the mix, as well.

Subscribe on YouTube for daily Browns coverage: