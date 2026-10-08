Ranking the Browns' 5 Biggest Needs Before the Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 NFL season.

Very few people imagined the Browns would be winners in three of their first four games. Even fewer expected to see Deshaun Watson play as well as he has.

With the success, the Browns can actually be buyers at the trade deadline for the first time in a number of years.

Here are five position groups that could use some help.

Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns center/guard Elgton Jenkins (74) and other lineman sing during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Offensive line

Over this past offseason, the Browns did a lot of work signing, trading, and drafting different players to improve the offensive line.

Despite all the effort, Cleveland still ranks near the bottom of the league in PFF offensive line rankings at 28th.

Even if the Browns don't want to spend a lot of assests to go get another starter, building the depth of the unit is always in play when Deshaun Watson is taking the snaps.

Would you trade Jerry Jeudy to the Titans for Tony Pollard?



Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposed the two teams swap players to help bolster areas of weakness on each roster.



"No other Browns back outside of starter Quinshon Judkins has garnered more than six carries or eclipsed… pic.twitter.com/aXaVm1VTie — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) October 7, 2026

4. Wide Receivers

The Browns used two top picks on KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With that being said, they don't necessarily need another big name to come in. Rather, a better term to use would be a makeover.

Cleveland clearly has their next stars in Concepcion and Boston, so trading a guy like Jerry Jeudy makes too much sense.

As for additions following a Jeudy trade, they could look to sign a veteran receiver who helps develop the young talent.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Linebackers

So far this season, Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams have already proved to be a great duo on the Browns defense.

Outside of them, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold has proved he can hold his own, but behind him is where the depth gets very weak.

It does not need to be a star linebacker, but if Cleveland can get some depth for cheap, they should absolutely look into it

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) and safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrate after a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Defensive Line

The only reason why the defensive line is so high on this list is due to the recent Mason Graham injury.

While the Browns were able to sack Aaron Rodgers five times against the Steelers without their sack leader, extra help would always be nice.

Very similarly to the linebackers, you do not need a star. However, adding someone to take the weight off Jared Verse's shoulders sounds very nice.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) hauls in a single-handed against Cleveland Browns cornerback Myles Harden (26) reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Cornerbacks

By far, the cornerback room is the biggest place of need for the Browns.

Outside of Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell who has been fighting injury, the Browns have had to rely on Myles Harden a lot.

In week four, the Steelers made it a focal point to target Harden who at times got stuck covering DK Metcalf.

By the end of the game, Pittsburgh targeted Harden a total of seven times. In those attempts, the Steelers were able to generate 4 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.

If there's a position where the Browns should potentially go after a star, it's the cornerback.