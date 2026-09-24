Nick Chubb has called it a career and has chosen to retire with the team he began his career with, the Cleveland Browns.

Chubb spent seven seasons in Cleveland, where he was a fan-favorite, reliable running back. The Browns' 2017 second-round draft pick rushed for 6,843 yards in his career and scored 51 Touchdowns.

He had many memorable runs in the Brown and Orange, but these are the top three.

No. 3: vs. Pittsburgh in 2020

Chubb's third-best play in his Browns career came on a huge stage in the 2020 playoffs' Wild Card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Early in the fourth quarter, Chubb caught a screen pass and maneuvered through two collapsing defenders before blazing through the chilly Pittsburgh air to put an exclamation point on the Browns' 48-37 win over the Steelers.

The touchdown was Chubb's only career playoff score and helped propel the Browns to their first playoff win since 1995.

No. 2: vs. Atlanta in 2018

Number two was not only memorable, but it was also a historic run for the Cleveland Browns franchise. On a Sunday in November in Week 10 of the 2018 season, Chubb got his name called as the Browns were pinned back deep on their own 8-yard line.

Chubb darted past the Atlanta Falcons' defenders, then turned on the afterburners and streaked 92 yards downfield for a marathon score as legendary Browns play-by-play broadcaster Jim Donovan exclaimed, "Chubba, Wubba, Hubb," propelling the Browns to a 28-16 victory over the reigning NFC champions.

The 92-yard score remains the longest rushing touchdown in Cleveland Browns history.

If the last two plays speak to his pure athleticism, Chubb's best career run speaks to his character and team-centered attitude.

No. 1: vs. Houston in 2018

On a crucial third down on the Browns' 40-yard line late in a one-score, Week 9 game against Houston in 2020, Chubb got his number called. He ran the ball to the left side of the line, broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage, and then tiptoed down the sideline with breakaway speed, with no defenders in sight.

Just as everyone at Huntington Bank Field thought Chubb would score his fifth touchdown of the year, He veered left and stepped out of bounds at the two-yard line, ensuring Houston would not get the ball back.

Cleveland went on to win 10-7 after kneeling out the remaining 56 seconds, improving to 6-3 on the year.

Nick Chubb concluded his career third all-time in Cleveland rushing yards, placing behind only Jim Brown and Leroy Kelley.