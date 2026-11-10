What Jerry Jeudy Keeps Doing for the Browns Explains Why He Wasn't Traded

The 2026 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone.

And after weeks of speculation about what the Cleveland Browns would do, the answer was ultimately nothing.

The front office decided to keep all four quarterbacks, controversial wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and their 2027 draft picks. Rumored to be in the market for a backup edge rusher and a blocking tight end, the Browns are keeping the core group that has led them to a 5- 4 record and trust the guys in-house.

Of everything that was possible at the deadline, the Browns sticking with Jeudy stands out the most.

Currently projected to have career-lows in nearly every statistic, all while being practically a non-factor on game day up until the fourth quarter, it seemed that the two sides' best fit was going in different directions.

But instead, the Browns stuck by the 27-year-old.

Jeudy's Late-Game Moments Mean Something

There is a reason the Browns have kept Jeudy around, even if he has just 18 catches for 208 yards and zero scores this season.

While his numbers don't jump off the sheet, not by any means, he has continued to show up when Cleveland needs him the most.

This past weekend, in a one-point loss to the New Orleans Saints, Jeudy was one of Shedeur Sanders' go-to targets down the stretch. He had zero catches going into the team's final drive, but hauled in a 30-yard pass to help set the Browns up for a game-tying field goal a few plays later.

His ability to make plays down the stretch, especially in close-knit contests, has become an underrated part of what he brings to the Browns' offense this year.

Whether it is his ability to find space, make a difficult catch with a defender right on top of him or just simply situational understanding, his experience has become invaluable, especially with so many youngsters playing alongside him.

The Browns had many obvious reasons to move on from him, most notably the emergence of rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, all while second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. continues to dominate, but it is the overlooked parts of his game that make it worthwhile to keep him into the back half of the season.

And after all, Jeudy being your third option in the wide receiver room and fourth target in the passing game isn't a bad thing at all. The more depth, sometimes, the better.

What the Browns Should Do With Jeudy This Offseason

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Jeudy and the Browns could reassess the current situation in the offseason, the conversation should revolve around his long-term plans in the league.

If Jeudy believes he is still a No. 1 option, then a trade should be made to give him the opportunity to go and do just that. The last thing Cleveland needs is a guy frustrated with his role, especially if his targets remain on the decline as Boston and Concepcion continue to grow.

However, if Jeudy is understanding of where he is at in his career and what the plans for the Browns are moving forward, the two sides should discuss a potential contract restructuring.

It isn't that the Browns want to take away his money, but rather to find a way to spread his cap hit out across a few years, giving the team less financial strain on a third or fourth option offensively. He is under contract through the 2027 season, where he will have a cap hit of roughly $13 million.

It seems unlikely that the two sides will ever part ways, especially considering the Browns stood by Jeudy at this year's trade deadline.

However, if the 2027 NFL Draft rolls around the bend and it makes sense to flip Jeudy for a late-round draft pick, he could end up in a new uniform by the time next season begins.