3 Browns Who Need To Step Up Against the Saints

In week nine of the 2026 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns are set to travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints.

While the matchup may seem easy for the Browns looking at each team's record, Cleveland is starting Shedeur Sanders for the first time this season.

With this game being a must-win for the Brown and Orange, here are three players who need to step up and help propel the team to victory.

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quinshon Judkins

As much as Browns fans want to see Shedeur Sanders throw for 300+ yards and 3 touchdowns, that's not what Cleveland needs.

So far this season, the Browns have struggled to run the ball. Looking at the stats, the Saints rank 29th in rushing yards allowed per game, with nearly 140.

For Judkins, he is averaging only about 3.4 yards per carry this season. Through eight games and 101 rushing attempts, the former Ohio State Buckeye has only 342 yards and three touchdowns.

This is a great opportunity for Cleveland to not only establish their run game going forward, but also control the game with their backup quarterback in.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) defends during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harold Fannin Jr.

Last year in their rookie seasons, Sanders connected more with Harold Fannin Jr. than any other receiving option on the team.

For numbers, in the six games Shedeur started, Fannin posted over 300 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Now, there are two new rookie targets: KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. But let's not forget that Fannin is coming off a career-high 10 receptions for 154 yards last week against the Steelers.

When Shedeur has the ball in his hands, he needs to find his favorite target, who has been on fire over the past few weeks.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jared Verse

After an awful performance against the Steelers and a lackluster start to his Browns career, it's now or never for Jared Verse to step up.

While there are obviously high expectations for a player who was traded for Myles Garrett, Verse has yet to record a sack as a Brown and finished last week's rivalry matchup without a tackle.

Against a New Orleans team that has a young core down to their quarterback position, this is where Verse needs to stop leading with words and start leading with his play on the field.

A new hype video from Shedeur Sanders ahead of his first start of the season against the Saints 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vuxrfiGjQ7 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 7, 2026

Browns Need to Win

This game marks the halfway point of the season. If the Browns are serious about making the playoffs and even going for their first-ever AFC North title, this is one they must win.

It all depends on Todd Monken, Shedeur Sanders, and the supporting cast.