ACC award winner named Buccaneers best fit for NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to add some top-tier talent on the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft, but the real depth of the roster will be found on Day 3.
Around 60 percent of the league was chosen either on Day 3 or in undrafted free agency, so it's key for the Bucs to find some players that could make an impact despite not being seen as a high pick.
Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron names Louisville pass rusher Ashton Gillotte as a fit for the Bucs on Day 3.
Gillotte to the Buccaneers?
"Although he lacks the length of other edge rushers in this class — which could lead to him finding a home as a 5-technique — Gillotte is as strong as an ox and plays like it. He maintains excellent speed-to-power transition to eat up blockers and press the pocket, allowing him to generate a 19.4% pass-rush win rate across the past two seasons," Cameron wrote.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
