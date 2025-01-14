Best and Worst Graded Buccaneers Offensive Players vs. Commanders in Wild Card Round

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after a pass interference call during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking to make another playoff run after clinching the NFC South to secure their spot in the playoffs, but that won't be coming to fruition as the Buccaneers dropped their Wild Card game to the Washington Commanders 23-20 on Sunday Night Football.
While the score makes the game seem closer, the Commanders controlled the game from the get-go. The Buccaneers once again got off to a slow start, and despite feeling comfortable tied up at halftime, couldn't muster enough to walk away with the victory and move on to the next round.
Bucs' quarterback Baker Mayfield was efficient, the running game once again put up over 100 yards, and Mike Evans was doing Mike Evans things against Marshon Lattimore. However, the Buccaneers were not extremely efficient on third downs, were greatly outpaced when it came to time of possession, and once again were outclassed regarding coaching and mistakes such as penalties and turnovers.
The Buccaneers' 2024 season is over, and they will turn their attention to the offseason. They have many decisions to make from a coaching and player standpoint. Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players graded out in their 23-20 Wild Card loss to the Washington Commanders.
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates after a touchdown catch with tight end Cade Otton (88) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 91.8
2. RB Bucky Irving
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) makes a touchdown catch against Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 74.7
3. RT Luke Goedeke
Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) wears a guardian helmet as he lines up against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 69.1
5. QB Baker Mayfield
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 68.3
Lowest Graded:
1. WR Sterling Shepard
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) warms up before a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 50.9
2. TE Payne Durham
Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) scores a touchdown in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Cody Mauch (69) lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 56.5
4. LG Ben Bredeson
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates with guard Ben Bredeson (68) after he scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 56.9
5. WR Rakim Jarrett
Oct 22, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (18) warms up before the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 57.1
Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole