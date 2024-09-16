Best and Worst Graded Bucs Defensive Players vs. Lions

Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) celebrates after interception Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) on the Lions first offensive play of the game in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
With revenge on their minds this weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walked into Detroit and came away with a scrappy win to make up for the two losses they suffered at the hands of the Lions last season, in particular the NFC divisional round game that ended with a Baker Mayfield interception.
The Buccaneers' defense was missing some pieces on the defensive side of the ball on Sunday including Calijah Kancey and Antoine Winfield Jr. and also lost star DT Vita Vea during the game to an MCL injury. However, that didn't stop head coach Todd Bowles and his defense, as they were able to stifle the play calling by Detroit and their offense, specifically when it came to getting stops in the red zone.
Here are the best and worst-graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive players from this past Sunday's 20-16 victory over the Lions to bring to the team to 2-0 on the season.
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 79.5
2. CB Zyon McCollum
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) intercepts a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (not pictured) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 78.6
3. SS Jordan Whitehead
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 74.4
4. LB K.J. Britt
Jan 21, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) runs with the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) during the second half in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 72.4
5. CB Keenan Isaac
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Keenan Isaac (16) reacts after intercepting the ball in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
May 31, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Mike Greene (71) participates in organized team activities at AdventHealth Training Center Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 38.0
2. RB Sean Tucker
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter during preseason at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 39.5
3. DT Logan Hall
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 41.9
4. SS Tavierre Thomas
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders place kicker Cade York (3) misses the field goal as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell (51) and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) reacts its wide right during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 48.1
5. CB Tykee Smith
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) tries to break a tackle from Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 50.5
Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole