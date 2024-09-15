Baker Mayfield Goes Viral During Lions Game
Baker Mayfield isn't facing any regression despite getting contract safety this past offseason. He made do with his "prove-it" deal he signed in 2023, earning a three-year, $100 million contract. Riding an inconsistent career, it was unknown if he could replicate his success -- especially with a new offensive coordinator taking over.
Not only has Mayfield not taking a step back, but he's elevating the ceiling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. In the team's Week 2 victory, the quarterback only had 185 passing yards while completing 12 of his 19 passes, but it was a couple of key runs that helped energize the team and eventually gave the Buccaneers the lead that wouldn't go away.
Down 16-13, Mayfield took off from the 22 yard-line, juking a defender for a gain of 11 yards on the ground. His elusive run set up an 11-yard carry for himself, taking the ball into the end zone for Tampa Bay's second touchdown of the afternoon.
The Buccaneers quarterback went viral with his juke, as he's looking more and more reminiscent of his college self -- the same player which won the Heisman trophy.
Mayfield's career had a weird stint. Injury and mishandling of personnel can be a couple of attributing factors. Landing with Tampa Bay at the right time, though, the quarterback was able to rejuvenate his career. He's playing with the fiery style he took from a legendary collegiate career to the Cleveland Browns.
The Buccaneers, now 2-0, are slowly proving they belong in the Super Bowl conversation. Mayfield is seemingly returning to the talented culture-setter he entered the NFL as, surrounded by an incredibly talented offense with plenty of weapons.
