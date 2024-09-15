Zyon McCollum Grabs First NFL Interception Picking Off Jared Goff
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense might have seen some bad injury luck to kick off the season, but the team got off to a strong start in Week 2 as they are taking on the Detroit Lions on the road.
In particular, the Buccaneers' secondary saw three different injuries during the team's Week 1 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders. Cornerback Zyon McCollum was one of the players injured, having been put on concussion protocol.
The Buccaneers defensive back returned for the Week 2 contest, coming away with his first career interception. In the first quarterback, McCollum picked off Lions quarterback Jared Goff to set up a second field goal, helping Tampa Bay to an early 6-0 lead over Detroit.
The Buccaneers opened the game with a field goal, followed by McCollum's first career interception, which then set up another field goal. On the next drive, the defense allowed a Lions field goal, as the Buccaneers lead 6-3 with a chance to expand on their lead.
Early on, it seems as if Tampa Bay's defense is going to do enough to allow the offense to begin building a lead, so quarterback Baker Mayfield and the rest of the Buccaneers offense need to capitalize on the opportunities given to them.
