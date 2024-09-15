Baker Mayfield's Stunning TD Run Gives Bucs Lead Over Lions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers watched their lead dwindle in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions. They entered the second half with a 13-6 lead, though Detroit would score three points to open the new half.
With Vita Vea exiting the game for the remainder of the contest, there was bound to be a question as to whether the Buccaneers' defense could hold the Lions. Detroit then scored a touchdown to take a 16-13 lead over Tampa Bay.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and the rest of the offense responded, though. A six-play, 70-yard touchdown drive would help Tampa Bay re-gain their lead, this time with Mayfield scoring the touchdown on his feet -- contrary to his first-half passing touchdown.
The 11-yard rushing touchdown from Mayfield was set up by an elusive juke to make a defender miss.
On the next play, Mayfield cashed in on a rushing touchdown.
Scrambling to keep plays alive and using his feet to score touchdowns -- Mayfield is looking like his prime self. He was electric in college, with an infectious energy, and that's how he's playing for Tampa Bay today and is the same fire he provided in Week 1.
