Bucs Star Receives Hopeful Injury Prognosis

Injuries continue to mount for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are hoping the most recent one isn't as bad as it looked on the field.

Jan 21, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs with the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during the second half in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Following an impressive 20-16 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fired up.

Due to an array of injuries following their Week 1 win vs. the Commanders, a variety of players needed to step up for them to come out on top in this game, and that's exactly what happened.

It wasn't all good news for the Buccaneers, though. Early in the second half, star DT Vita Vea was forced to leave the game.

Although it was difficult to know what happened in real time, the replay shown above didn't leave much room for optimism.

After the game, Vea could be seen standing in the locker room while sporting a sturdy knee brace. However, it may not be quite as bad as it looked. Although Vea did suffer an injury to his MCL, it looks like he may have avoided a tear.

If this preliminary diagnosis turns out to be correct, then it's a massive win for the Bucs — and of course, Vita Vea. With Calijah Kancey yet to make his debut this season, Tampa Bay could theoretically be without both of their starting defensive tackles next week when they host the Denver Broncos.

That said, if Kancey is able to make his return for next week's game and Vea is able to recover within a reasonable timeframe, then it may not be all doom and gloom for the Bucs after all.

