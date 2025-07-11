Buccaneers among elite in latest NFL power rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the top teams in the NFL for the decade.
After winning a Super Bowl and qualifying for the playoffs in each of the last five seasons, the Bucs are making an impact and leaving their mark on the rest of the league.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport conducted a recent power rankings where the Bucs finished at No. 7.
Bucs top 10 in power rankings
Here's what Davenport had to say about the Bucs:
"Beginning with Tampa’s Tom Brady-led march to victory in Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers have made the playoffs in each of the past five seasons. In each of the past four seasons, the Bucs have won the NFC South. Granted, the team has just one season with more than 10 wins over those four years and hasn’t made it past the Divisional Round, but consistent success isn’t easy to pull off in the NFL," Davenport wrote.
"Tampa’s offense is as loaded as any in the league. Mike Evans. Bucky Irving. Chris Godwin (when healthy). And now Emeka Egbuka. Mayfield has no shortage of weapons, and it’s past time we all admit that Mayfield has become a legitimate top-10 quarterback. Who knew that would happen?
"Tampa’s third-ranked offense isn’t what will stop the Buccaneers from getting past the Eagles and Lions in the postseason. It’s a pass defense that has struggled for some time—including surrendering the fourth-most passing yards in the league a year ago."
The teams ranked higher in the power rankings were the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
This makes the Bucs one of the top teams to compete with the Eagles and Lions in the NFC, so expectations are very high for the upcoming season.
The Bucs rookies will report to training camp on July 21 while veterans arrive the next day on July 22.
