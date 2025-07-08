WATCH: Buccaneers rookie gives tour of One Buc Place
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just a couple of weeks away from getting training camp underway with the 2025 season on the horizon shortly to follow.
The Bucs' front office and coaching staff had a stellar offseason once again, and we will finally get a chance to see newcomers such as Haason Reddick, Emeka Egbuka and Benjamin Morrison practice in pads for the first time.
There is much to be expected from the newbies in Tampa Bay. While veterans know a thing or two about how things operate at the NFL level, the Bucs have put a great deal of faith in their draft class to produce early on, as they selected players with a proven track record of production at the collegiate level.
One of those rookies, wide receiver and seventh-round draft pick Tez Johnson, will be looking to carve out a role for himself in offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard's offense. Johnson has an infectious personality and a game that matches it, and he recently gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Buccaneers' practice facility and offices at One Buc Place.
READ MORE: 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers players named to hypothetical NFC South All-Star team
Johnson seems to have picked up quickly on the ins and outs of One Buc. He was first class in his tour and even gave the Bucs' food a rave review despite it being one of the knocks on their report card almost every season.
Johnson also wasn't shy about being star-studded, having his locker right next to future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, and also spoke about how he watches what Evans does in the meeting room to try and soak up as much information as possible.
The Buccaneers' wide receiver room is the deepest its been in a while, but Johnson has looked great thus far into his short tenure with the team and should carve out a depth role behind Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan while also contributing on special teams as a return man.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Yaya Diaby has strong stance on Todd Bowles extension
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line ranked among NFL's best by PFF
• NFL analyst rips Tampa Bay Buccaneers for mistake made last season
• Why the Buccaneers are looking for more explosive pass plays in 2025
• Buccaneers Super Bowl champion wants to return to one specific NFL team