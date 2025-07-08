Is the NFL sleeping on Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving?
Despite slipping all the way to the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Bucs rookie running back Bucky Irving announced his arrival with authority once he finally got his shot in the league.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles takes huge jump in NFL head coaching ranking
Because the Buccaneers already had a very reliable starter at the RB position in Rachaad White, the expectation was for Irving to provide some depth at the position. However, Irving quickly proved that he was capable of much more. His unique ability to break tackles from the NFL's best defenders in confined spaces, combined with his capabilities as a pass-catcher and explosive play provider, made him much more than just a reserve. Ultimately, Irving's production when he got his chances became too much for his coaches to ignore. And as the opportunities increased for Irving, so did the production — and the excitement.
When his debut campaign was all said and done, Bucky Irving had established himself not just as the best all-around running back on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster, but a true star in the making. Despite a very modest number of touches during the first half of the season, Irving finished his first regular season with 1,122 rushing yards and 8 TDs on an absurd 5.4 yards per carry to go along with 392 receiving yards on 47 receptions.
ESPN recently unveiled the results of their top 10 running backs according to NFL execs, coaches, and scouts heading into 2025. And despite Irving's explosive rookie season, the dynamic young back was not included in the ranking.
Irving was, however, the first name listed under the 'honorable mentions' section, accompanied by a quote from an anonymous NFL coordinator.
"Combination of speed, quicks and contact balance. Heck of a runner. Rarely goes down on first contact," the anonymous coordinator said.
When you consider the fact that Irving averaged just 9 carries per game throughout the first 9 games of the season, his total production as a rookie is truly quite remarkable. It wasn't until Week 10 that Bucky really took the reins of the Buccaneers backfield, which was a privilege he refused to relinquish with his superb performance down the stretch.
If we learned anything from Bucky Irving's performance during his rookie season, it's not that he's established himself as the best running back on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that he's on the verge of blossoming into a true NFL star.
Chances are by this time next year, the NFL executives, coaches and scouts polled for this exercise will recognize him as such.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Yaya Diaby has strong stance on Todd Bowles extension
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line ranked among NFL's best by PFF
• NFL analyst rips Tampa Bay Buccaneers for mistake made last season
• Why the Buccaneers are looking for more explosive pass plays in 2025
• Buccaneers Super Bowl champion wants to return to one specific NFL team