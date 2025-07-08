Bucs Gameday

Is the NFL sleeping on Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving?

Despite an extremely productive and explosive rookie season, Bucs' RB Bucky Irving is still being overlooked by the rest of the league.

Collin Haalboom

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite slipping all the way to the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Bucs rookie running back Bucky Irving announced his arrival with authority once he finally got his shot in the league.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles takes huge jump in NFL head coaching ranking

Because the Buccaneers already had a very reliable starter at the RB position in Rachaad White, the expectation was for Irving to provide some depth at the position. However, Irving quickly proved that he was capable of much more. His unique ability to break tackles from the NFL's best defenders in confined spaces, combined with his capabilities as a pass-catcher and explosive play provider, made him much more than just a reserve. Ultimately, Irving's production when he got his chances became too much for his coaches to ignore. And as the opportunities increased for Irving, so did the production — and the excitement.

When his debut campaign was all said and done, Bucky Irving had established himself not just as the best all-around running back on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster, but a true star in the making. Despite a very modest number of touches during the first half of the season, Irving finished his first regular season with 1,122 rushing yards and 8 TDs on an absurd 5.4 yards per carry to go along with 392 receiving yards on 47 receptions.

Bucky Irving
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) makes a touchdown catch against Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

ESPN recently unveiled the results of their top 10 running backs according to NFL execs, coaches, and scouts heading into 2025. And despite Irving's explosive rookie season, the dynamic young back was not included in the ranking.

Irving was, however, the first name listed under the 'honorable mentions' section, accompanied by a quote from an anonymous NFL coordinator.

"Combination of speed, quicks and contact balance. Heck of a runner. Rarely goes down on first contact," the anonymous coordinator said.

When you consider the fact that Irving averaged just 9 carries per game throughout the first 9 games of the season, his total production as a rookie is truly quite remarkable. It wasn't until Week 10 that Bucky really took the reins of the Buccaneers backfield, which was a privilege he refused to relinquish with his superb performance down the stretch.

If we learned anything from Bucky Irving's performance during his rookie season, it's not that he's established himself as the best running back on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that he's on the verge of blossoming into a true NFL star.

Chances are by this time next year, the NFL executives, coaches and scouts polled for this exercise will recognize him as such.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Yaya Diaby has strong stance on Todd Bowles extension

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

•﻿ Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line ranked among NFL's best by PFF

 NFL analyst rips Tampa Bay Buccaneers for mistake made last season

• Why the Buccaneers are looking for more explosive pass plays in 2025

• Buccaneers Super Bowl champion wants to return to one specific NFL team

Published
Collin Haalboom
COLLIN HAALBOOM

Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News