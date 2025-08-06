Buccaneers GM Jason Licht gives update on Tristan Wirfs' status
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht provided insight this week as he discussed the progress of star left tackle Tristan Wirfs and how the front office is approaching the offensive tackle market.
The Buccaneers are being cautious but optimistic as they manage key roster decisions with training camp underway.
The Buccaneers continue to take a cautious approach with Tristan Wirfs, who remains one of the franchise's most important players. Licht praised the standout tackle’s rehab process, while emphasizing the need to avoid rushing him back too soon.
Tristan Wirfs status update
“Yeah, he's doing an excellent job,” Licht said. “We just have to be careful and not push him out there too early. I'm sure we'll put him through a battery of tests before we deem him fit to play.”
Tampa Bay knows the value Wirfs brings to protecting quarterback Baker Mayfield and anchoring the offensive line. Licht made it clear that long-term health takes priority.
“He's a cornerstone player for us and we don't want to put him out there before it's too soon,” Licht added.
Buccaneers still evaluating offensive tackle market
Licht also revealed that Tampa Bay is continuing to monitor available offensive linemen, especially for depth and potential practice squad roles.
“Still monitoring… Always looking to see what's out there in terms of backups,” Licht said. “There are a lot of players out there still that are recognizable names, but sometimes there's a reason they're out there… We've just got to be careful not to just add names.”
While the Buccaneers remain confident in their current offensive line group, Licht’s comments confirm that they are open to making the right move if the right fit becomes available.
Charlie Heck impressing as Wirfs' temporary replacement
In Wirfs’ absence, free-agent signing Charlie Heck has been stepping in at left tackle. Heck played in nine games last season with the Cardinals and 49ers, making two starts. Licht praised the former fourth-round pick for how he’s handled the role so far.
"I think Charlie has done a really nice job there at left tackle," Licht said. "He's getting a lot of reps against quality people, and that's going to benefit all of us by the time the regular season comes. ...Obviously, he's not Tristan Wirfs, but in terms of what we're looking for in a swing tackle that can step in and play a couple games or a few games."
As the Buccaneers continue through camp, all eyes will remain on Wirfs’ recovery and the depth chart behind him.
