Bucs fans will love Shilo Sanders’ reaction to Raymond James Stadium
New Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders brings a lot of social media excitement with him to the team. Being the son of Deion Sanders and the brother of Shadeur Sanders, his family name certainly draws attention, and his social media presence is a big part of his brand — but that presence can help fans get an inside look into how the team operates, too.
That's what Shilo has been doing with his YouTube channel, and he recently posted a video showcasing his reaction to entering Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Sanders had never played there during his three stops in South Carolina, Jackson State and Colorado, so he got to experience the stadium without any prior visits.
"This stadium is nice — it reminds me of South Carolina's stadium... it's cool though, man... it's our first time in here, we've seen the locker rooms already. It's really cool out here, man."
After a bit of awe at the stadium's cannon fire (and asking if he can fire a cannon himself), Shilo made sure to shoutout a Bucs legend while checking at the stadium — Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp, who currently serves as Senior Quality Control Analyst at Colorado under his father Deion.
"Shoutout Coach Warren [Sapp] right up there," Shilo said, pointing at Sapp's ring of honor spot in the stadium. "Shoutout Coach Sapp."
He hasn't been a Buccaneer for long, but Shilo has already brought his big social media following to Tampa Bay — now, he'll have to prove he can contribute on the field too as he fights to make the team's 53-man roster this offseason.
