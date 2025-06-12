Buccaneers rookie gets real about Baker Mayfield
It's safe to say that rookie wide receiver Tez Johnson is excited to play with his new quarterback.
Johnson has been hard at work ever since getting drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round of the NFL Draft out of Oregon, now reunited with former teammate Bucky Irving. But before that, he got a little taste of the NFL at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event in Los Angeles, where he got to put on a Bucs uniform for the first time. During that time, he sat down with NFL broadcaster Kay Adams for an interview, and he had quite a lot to say about quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Johnson was asked how he feels about his new signal caller, and he had nothing but great things to say about Mayfield and what he's done with the Bucs over the last two years and heading into his third.
"I mean, look what he did — he had [Nick] Bosa on one arm, just to throw the ball," Johnson said. "And you're like, 'Oh my god, Baker don't care.' Baker don't care about who you are, how good you are, he's [gonna] go out there and go head-up with you, every single day."
Johnson has brought that same mentality to minicamp, making quite a few plays — enough that head coach Todd Bowles said he could be carving his way into a role on the team's offense as opposed to being relegated to special teams. It's a crowded wide receiver room with the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, so to stand out among that crowd is impressive.
If Johnson is able to take snaps in the regular season at wide receiver, he'll be getting the ball from Mayfield, and he knows that he can always rely on him even after he's thrown the ball off to a wideout or handed the ball off to a running back.
"If you turn on film, if you watch Tampa Bay vs. anybody highlights — say somebody breaks a little run or is just having a breakout play, watch Baker, watch what he does," Johnson said. "I can remember specifically... Bucky [Irving] has a big run and watch Baker, Baker literally chases Bucky down to go block for him... that shows what type of guy and what type of player he is."
Mayfield, in turn, had some great things to say about Johnson after the first day of rookie minicamp.
"Tez Johnson is a guy that, obviously, a later draft pick, but [has] a lot of talent," Mayfield said. "He’s a little guy but really explosive. He understands how to win on leverage. He’s one of those guys you really can’t touch in a phone booth. It’s fun to watch him release off press coverage."
With mandatory minicamp over, Johnson and Mayfield will take a break before developing their chemistry at the end of July and into the regular season once training camp begins.
