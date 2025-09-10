Bucs legend Bruce Arians is blown away by rookie’s performance in Week 1
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians wasn't done with the franchise once he won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 and then won 13 games in 2021. He currently serves as the Buccaneers' senior football consultant, so he remains around the franchise from day to day — and when it comes to new draft pick Emeka Egbuka, he's thoroughly impressed.
Arians has made a few appearances on the Pat McAfee Show in times past, and in another one after Tampa Bay's 23-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, he had a lot of praise for the rookie that Tampa Bay selected with the No. 19 pick in the first round.
Bruce Arians loves Buccaneers wideout Emeka Egbuka
Egbuka showed out in his Buccaneers debut, netting 67 total yards and catching two touchdown passes. His second touchdown grab of the game — where he reportedly called his shot — ended up being the game winner, as it put the Bucs ahead 23-20 and kept them there once Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed his game-tying kick.
Arians was particularly impressed with Egbuka, and he noted how impressed everyone else in the organization is with him, too.
"Baker [Mayfield] said... [Emeka Egbuka] is one of the smartest guys he's been around," Arians said on the show. "They were on the sideline, we run what they call "pin," a post and an in, they're gonna jump Mike [Evans], I'll be wide open on the post. Boom, touchdown."
"This kid is really, really special. And he's tough as nails," Arians said. "He'll block like a tight end, anything you ask him. The organization is excited about this guy."
Egbuka is already showing out, but he has the chance to do some more damage against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football for Week 2.
